The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has confirmed that corps members will begin receiving a new minimum allowance of N77,000 as part of the Federal Government’s wage review.

Speaking during the commissioning of a staff bus donated by Capital Express Insurance Company in Abuja, Ahmed said that arrangements for the payment had been concluded.

He reassured corps members that their welfare remained a top priority under his leadership, Daily Trust reported.

“My priority is the security and welfare of corps members. In 2025, all corps members will receive the benefits they deserve, including the new allowances," Ahmed stated.

Addressing transportation challenges

Ahmed highlighted the importance of the donated bus, emphasizing how it would address transportation difficulties faced by NYSC staff and corps members, Vanguard reported.

“The donation of this staff bus will ease transportation challenges faced by our staff. This is a much-needed solution, especially in a city like Abuja,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Capital Express Insurance Company, Mr. Matthew Ogwezhi, explained that the donation was part of the company’s ongoing partnership with the NYSC.

“We recognize the challenges of rising fuel prices and transportation costs in Abuja. This bus is our contribution to easing the movement of staff,” Ogwezhi said.

He further emphasized the company’s dedication to supporting society through impactful initiatives, saying:

“The legacy of every organization lies in the positive impact it creates. It is our duty to give back to the community.”

