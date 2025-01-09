Activist Gbenga Soloki urges Lagos residents and officials to intensify the fight against domestic and sexual violence after a controversial court acquittal

The Court of Appeal overturned Dr. Femi Olaleye’s life sentence for defiling a minor, sparking public outrage and concerns about justice for survivors

Soloki calls on the Supreme Court to review the case, emphasizing its importance for safeguarding victims' rights and holding offenders accountable

A human rights activist and Executive Director of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV), Comrade Gbenga Soloki, has called on Lagos residents and government officials to strengthen their commitment to combating domestic and sexual violence.

Soloki’s statement, dated January 8, 2025, comes amidst public outrage over the acquittal of Dr. Femi Olaleye by the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

The acquittal of the infamous medical practitioner has now been challenged in Supreme Court. Image: FB/Dr Femi Olaleye

Source: Facebook

Infamous doctor jailed for sexual transgression

Dr. Olaleye, who had been convicted by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Court in 2022, faced allegations of defiling his wife’s 16-year-old niece and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to Soloki, the initial conviction relied heavily on confessional statements made by Dr. Olaleye at the Anthony Village Police Division and during further investigations by the Lagos State Police Command’s Gender Section.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, who presided over the year-long trial, described Dr. Olaleye as a “dangerous offender” and cited compelling evidence, including testimonies from the survivor and expert reports, as the basis for the conviction.

Buttressing further, Soloki recounted the legal proceeding, saying:

"The survivor informed the court under oath that Dr Olaleye introduced her at age 15 into pornography and later groomed her into giving him oral sex and later penetrative sex."

However, the appellate court overturned the verdict, citing procedural errors and questioning the reliability of key testimonies.

Justice Bada, delivering the appellate decision, cast doubt on the evidence provided by the survivor and Dr. Olaleye’s estranged wife.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism, with many activists questioning the implications for justice and the safety of vulnerable individuals.

Activist points at similar dirty past of defendant

Soloki expressed dismay over the acquittal, highlighting that Dr. Olaleye’s past behavior, including allegations of similar offenses in the United Kingdom, was well-documented.

He added:

"Dr Olaleye’s past is equally troubling. He reportedly fled the United Kingdom after committing similar offences, while working at Darrent Valley Hospital in Kent and even wrote an email to his son, asking for forgiveness for his past actions.

"It's also on record various recording of videos, while he was sexually abusing female patients, which he reportedly deployed in order to blackmail them for more sexual activities."

Defendant admitted for rehabilitation

Soloki also pointed out that Dr. Olaleye had previously been admitted to a rehabilitation center for sexual misconduct, stating that he failed to complete the treatment.

The activist urged the judiciary to thoroughly review the case, emphasizing its significance in the broader fight against domestic and sexual violence.

“Lagos State has made commendable strides in addressing these issues, but the Court of Appeal’s decision risks undermining years of progress and emboldening perpetrators,” he said.

Supreme court to deliver final judgement

As the Lagos State Government, through its Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), appeals the case to the Supreme Court, Soloki called for a decisive ruling that would reaffirm justice for victims and demonstrate the judiciary’s commitment to accountability.

“The Supreme Court’s verdict will be a litmus test for Nigeria’s justice system. The public eagerly awaits its decision, hoping it will reinforce the protection of victims’ rights and strengthen the fight against domestic and sexual violence,” he concluded.

Court sentences pharmacist to life imprisonment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Kubwa, Abuja, sentenced a former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Abubakar Mustapha Danraka, to life imprisonment for sodomy.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf gave the judgment based on Section 1 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, on Monday, September 18.

The spokesman of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Vincent Adekoye, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 19.

