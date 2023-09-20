A former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Abubakar Mustapha Danraka, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a minor

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf of the High Court sitting in Kubwa, Abuja, gave the judgement on Monday, September 18

Danraka was arrested on March 27, 2020, after committing the offence at an estate in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Kubwa, Abuja, has sentenced a former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Abubakar Mustapha Danraka, to life imprisonment for sodomy.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf gave the judgment based on Section 1 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, on Monday, September 18, ThisDay reported.

Dr Abubakar Mustapha Danraka, Chief pharmacist sentenced to life imprisonment Photo Credit: Court of Appeal/@duso4me

Source: UGC

Danraka committed the offence at his Abuja residence

The spokesman of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Vincent Adekoye, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adekoye explained that Danraka was arrested on March 27, 2020, for defiling a minor (name withheld), who was his neighbour, in an estate in Abuja.

Dankara was said to have lured the victim to his apartment and had intercourse with him after stupefying him with a drink.

NAPTIP lauds court judgement

The convict was arraigned on 5th April 2022, where he pleaded “not guilty”, but he was later sentenced after the NAPTIP prosecution team sufficiently proved the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Director General of NAPTIP, Prof Fatima Waziri-Azi, commended the judiciary for the judgement.

“In our bid to make Nigeria a violence-free nation, in collaboration with all our esteemed partners and stakeholders, we will continue to scale our efforts in ensuring more convictions and less impunity,”

Teacher in court for defiling 7-year-old schoolgirl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 38-year-old teacher, Onuoha Kenneth, was arrested by police and charged to FCT Chief Magistrates’ Court on suspicion of defiling a minor.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in a school where Kenneth was working as a teacher.

The man lured a seven-year-old girl into the school toilet and ordered her to take off her clothes, including her underwear.

Teenager defiles his landlord's 4-year-old daughter

An 18-year-old boy identified as Franklin Njoku was almost lynched by youths of Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State for allegedly defiling his landlord's 4-year-old daughter, Gloria and hanging her on a tree.

Franklin, a Senior School Certificate Examination candidate, who had rented a room in a house belonging to the victim's father, Eze, was said to have lured the little girl with sweets into a nearby bush where he sex*ally abused her after which he strangled her to death.

Source: Legit.ng