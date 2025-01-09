The Nigerian government led by President Bola Tinubu has signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with China in September 2023

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the agreement between Nigeria and China is being implemented by Tinubu's government

Legit.ng reported that Chinese Foreign Affairs minister, H.E Yi, visited Tinubu at the State House, Abuja on Thursday and spoke on the implementation of the MoUs

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, said that the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed between Nigeria and China are at various stages of implementation.

Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, visit Nigeria. Photo credit: @YusufTuggar

Source: Twitter

MoUs signed between Nigeria and China listed below

Tuggar revealed this during a press conference with Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, in Abuja on Thursday, January 9.

During a state visit to China last September, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed five MOUs in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The five deals Nigeria signed with China include:

1. A cooperation plan between Nigeria and China on jointly promoting the belt and road initiative;

2. A cooperation in the peaceful application of nuclear energy;

3. Strengthening cooperation on human resource development under the global development initiative;

4. Media exchange and cooperation; and

5. A MoU between China Media Group and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Minister Tuggar says Nigeria begins implementation of agreements with China. Photo credit: @YusufTuggar

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Cable, the president said the signings elevated Nigeria-China ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

At the press conference, Tuggar said the MoUs are being implemented.

The minister also expressed Nigeria’s continued support for China, hailing the absence of tensions between both countries.

“You have mutual respect and a shared commitment to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity. Moreso, our cooperation has yielded fruitful results in various fields including trade, investment, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange,” Tuggar told his Chinese counterpart.

Yi said China has always viewed and developed relations with Nigeria from a strategic height and a long-term perspective.

The Chinese minister said Nigeria plays an “irreplaceable and important” role as both countries work for Africa’s peace and development.

See photos of Yusuf Tuggar and China's Wang Yi below:

Read more about Nigeria- China ties here:

Tinubu: "What I discuss with Chinese president"

President Tinubu announced the signing of five deals with the Chinese, adding that Nigeria has strengthened its bilateral relationship with the two countries.

According to Tinubu, the deals are products of a comprehensive development partnership between Nigeria and China.

Tinubu maintained that the five memorandum of understanding between Nigeria and China cut across joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative to the development of NTA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng