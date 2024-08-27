President Tinubu will travel out of Nigeria in early September to attend the China-Africa Cooperation Forum

This trip, according to the presidency, will mark Tinubu's first official visit to China as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the Asian nation

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu recently came back from France for a “brief work stay” visit

State House, Abuja - Days after his return from France, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is preparing for a trip to the People's Republic of China.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, the Chinese trip will take place in the first week of September 2024.

As reported by NTA News, Ngelale said the China engagement is part of the present administration’s efforts to uplift the well-being of Nigerians.

Daily Trust reported that in China, Tinubu is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping of China where Some Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed.

President Tinubu will also meet with ten Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies in China in the areas of Oil and gas, Aluminum production, Agriculture and Satellite Technology.

Why Tinubu will attend the China Forum

The Punch reported that Tinubu will attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation slated to hold in Beijing from September 4 to Friday, September 6.

The summit, themed, “Joining hands to advance modernisation and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future”, would have leaders of African member states, representatives of relevant African regional organisations, and also international organisations in attendance.

