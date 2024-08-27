BREAKING: Tinubu Jets Out to China, Presidency Releases Fresh Details
- President Tinubu will travel out of Nigeria in early September to attend the China-Africa Cooperation Forum
- This trip, according to the presidency, will mark Tinubu's first official visit to China as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the Asian nation
- Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu recently came back from France for a “brief work stay” visit
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
State House, Abuja - Days after his return from France, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is preparing for a trip to the People's Republic of China.
Tinubu to travel to China
According to Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, the Chinese trip will take place in the first week of September 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
As reported by NTA News, Ngelale said the China engagement is part of the present administration’s efforts to uplift the well-being of Nigerians.
Daily Trust reported that in China, Tinubu is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping of China where Some Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed.
President Tinubu will also meet with ten Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies in China in the areas of Oil and gas, Aluminum production, Agriculture and Satellite Technology.
Why Tinubu will attend the China Forum
The Punch reported that Tinubu will attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation slated to hold in Beijing from September 4 to Friday, September 6.
The summit, themed, “Joining hands to advance modernisation and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future”, would have leaders of African member states, representatives of relevant African regional organisations, and also international organisations in attendance.
Read more on China and Bola Tinubu:
- “We will be strict”, Tinubu gives stern order ahead of high-level meetings of UNGA
- Sowore reacts to release of seized presidential jets by Chinese firm
- Full list: Nigeria's national assets under seizure globally by Chinese firm
Chinese firm seizes another Nigerian jet in Canada
In another related development, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese firm in the hunt for Nigeria’s assets abroad has seized yet another jet in Canada.
The company obtained a change of ownership paperwork for the Bombardier 6000 type BD-700-1A10 from the Canadian government.
The jet, seized initially by Nigerian from a former minister, was awarded to the Chinese firm by a Quebec court.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.