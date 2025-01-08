A teacher in Lagos state is in the eye of the storm after she was caught on video abusing a little child

The teacher is identified as Stella Nwadigo and she was seen in an earlier video repeatedly landing slaps on the child's face

A new video showed when she was apprehended while in class after her alleged acat of abuse when viral online

A Nigerian teacher has been apprehended for allegedly abusing a school child while teaching him how to write.

In what people have been interpreted as pure wickedness, the teacher was seen repeatedly delivering slaps on the child's face.

The woman is identified as Stella Nwadigo. She was seated on her table while the child was standing before her and writing the numbers she was calling.

It appears that each time the child makes a mistake, the teacher lands him a slap. This happened throughout the video.

Someone present apparently captured the video. When the video was shared online, it attracted condemnation from many social media users.

In another video, Stella Nwadigo was arrested for the alleged crime of abusing a child.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as as teacher is arrested in Lagos

@EbituPromise said:

"This one was caught on camera, there are many that was not caught on camera. Teachers are trained to have patience with kids. You shouldn’t be beating a kid like a common criminal."

@Unwanaassam1 said:

"That's commendable. No normal woman will do what the woman did to the child."

@AGINAS said:

"Most of these teachers are going through a lot at home and they will just carry their frustration come dey punish students as if they're the cause of their problem. NJ."

