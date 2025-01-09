The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained 10 officers from its Lagos Zonal Command over missing operational items, following the recent dismissal of 27 corrupt workers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken decisive action against corruption within its ranks by detaining 10 officers from its Lagos Zonal Command.

This move follows the recent dismissal of 27 officers for fraudulent activities and misconduct.

Order from Chairman

The detained officers are being questioned over the theft of operational items they could not account for, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and integrity within the agency.

The arrests were ordered by EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, who has reaffirmed the commission's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

If Found Guilty

Investigators are making significant progress, and those found guilty will face internal disciplinary processes.

This latest action depicts EFCC's commitment to rooting out corrupt practices and ensuring accountability at all levels.

“In its continuing efforts to sweep the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, clean of corrupt tendencies, 10 officers of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are being detained over investigation of some missing items involving them.

“The officers, who were arrested last week on the directives of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede are answering questions related to the theft of some operational items that they could not account for.

“Investigators are making good progress and those found culpable will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.”

EFCC in Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a Nigerian law enforcement agency established in 2003 to combat economic and financial crimes, including corruption, money laundering, and fraud.

EFCC operates under the jurisdiction of the Federal Ministry of Justice and has the authority to investigate and prosecute financial crimes.

The commission said it is dedicated to promoting transparency and accountability in both public and private sectors, and it works to recover stolen assets and deter future financial crimes through rigorous enforcement and public awareness campaigns.

EFCC Chairman

Mr. Ola Olukoyede is the current Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), appointed by President Bola Tinubu on October 12, 2023.

With over two decades of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence, Olukoyede has held various roles within the EFCC, including Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman and Secretary to the Commission.

He is also a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God and a member of the Fraud Advisory Panel in the United Kingdom.

EFCC Sacks 27 Operatives

Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken a bold step in maintaining its integrity by dismissing 27 officers from its workforce. EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale said the officers were let go due to various offences, including fraudulent activities and misconduct.

Notably, the anti-graft agency chose not to disclose the identities of the fired officers. The officers' dismissal followed a thorough investigation and recommendation by the EFCC's Staff Disciplinary Committee, which the Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, subsequently ratified.

