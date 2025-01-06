The EFCC has announced the sacking of 27 of its operatives over several offences, including misconduct and fraudulent activities

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, announced the development on Monday, January 6, but did not reveal the identity of the sacked officers

Oyawale noted that the dismissal of the officers followed a a thorough investigation and recommendation by the EFCC's Staff Disciplinary Committee

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken a bold step in maintaining its integrity by dismissing 27 officers from its workforce. EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale said the officers were let go due to various offences, including fraudulent activities and misconduct.

Notably, the anti-graft agency chose not to disclose the identities of the fired officers. The officers' dismissal followed a thorough investigation and recommendation by the EFCC's Staff Disciplinary Committee, which was subsequently ratified by the Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

27 operatives of the EFCC have been sacked Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

According to Oyewale, this move demonstrates the commission's commitment to upholding its core values and maintaining a high standard of integrity. As the commission states, "every modicum of allegation against any staff of the Commission would always be investigated."

EFCC addressed $400,000 bribe allegation against operative

Vanguard reported that, interestingly, the EFCC also addressed a trending claim of a $400,000 bribe allegedly offered by a staff member to a Sectional Head. While the staff member's identity remains unknown, the commission assured that the matter is being investigated. This development highlights the commission's dedication to transparency and accountability.

In addition to the dismissals, the EFCC also warned the public about the activities of impersonators and blackmailers who are using the chairman's name to extort money from high-profile suspects. Two individuals, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim, were recently arraigned in court for allegedly demanding $1 million from a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

The EFCC emphasized that Chairman Olukoyede remains a man of integrity who monetary influences cannot sway. The commission urged the public to report any suspicious activities or individuals impersonating its officials. By taking these steps, the EFCC demonstrates its commitment to fighting corruption and maintaining the trust of the Nigerian people.

Has EFCC's integrity been questioned?

Yes, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's (EFCC) integrity has been questioned on several occasions. Despite its efforts to combat corruption, the commission has faced criticisms and controversies that have raised concerns about its impartiality and effectiveness.

Some of the instances that have led to questions about the EFCC's integrity include, the allegations of selective prosecution: The EFCC has been accused of targeting certain individuals or groups, particularly those in opposition to the ruling party, while ignoring or downplaying cases involving those with connections to the government.

Claims of corruption within the commission: There have been allegations of corruption and misconduct among EFCC officials, including bribery, extortion, and abuse of power.

