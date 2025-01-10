The EFCC has arrested 105 suspects, including four Chinese nationals, in Abuja over a hotel review job scam targeting victims worldwide

In its relentless pursuit to combat internet fraud and other corrupt activities, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 105 suspects in the Gudu area of Abuja.

The arrests, which took place on January 9, 2025, included four Chinese nationals and 101 Nigerians.

Details of the Arrest

The suspects, comprising 67 males and 38 females, were apprehended at a business apartment in the Gudu axis.

They were allegedly involved in a hotel review job scam, targeting victims and hotels in Europe and other parts of the world.

The EFCC has indicated that the suspects will face charges in court once investigations are concluded.

EFCC's Official Statement

The EFCC announced the arrests on X, emphasizing their ongoing efforts to rid the nation of internet fraud and corruption.

The EFCC spokesperson further assured the public that the suspects would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, reinforcing the commission's dedication to ensuring justice and maintaining the integrity of Nigeria's financial systems.

The statement read thus:

"In its ongoing efforts to clean the nation of internet fraud and other acts of corruption, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested four Chinese and 101 Nigerians in a business apartment in the Gudu axis of Abuja."

“They were arrested on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

“The suspects, comprising 67 males (including four Chinese) and 38 females were allegedly involved in a hotel review job scam targeting victims and hotels in Europe and other parts of the world.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigations.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a Nigerian law enforcement agency established in 2003 to combat economic and financial crimes such as internet fraud, money laundering, and corruption.

The EFCC investigates and prosecutes offenders, working to maintain the integrity of Nigeria's financial systems.

EFCC Detains 10 Officers

Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken decisive action against corruption within its ranks by detaining 10 officers from its Lagos Zonal Command.

This move follows the recent dismissal of 27 officers for fraudulent activities and misconduct. The detained officers are being questioned over the theft of operational items they could not account for, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and integrity within the agency.

Investigators are making significant progress, and those found guilty will face internal disciplinary processes. This latest action depicts EFCC's commitment to rooting out corrupt practices and ensuring accountability at all levels. The arrests were ordered by EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, who has reaffirmed the commission's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

