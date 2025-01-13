Companies operating in Lagos State have been asked to submit their annual returns before the deadline

The state government has announced plans to penalise employers, warning of statutory sanctions for non-compliance.

The move aims to boost revenue and fund state infrastructure as the state government plans to spend N3.366 trillion

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has instructed employers to file their annual tax returns for the 2024 financial year no later than January 31, 2025.

This mandate aligns with the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2004 (as amended), stipulating the timely submission of comprehensive tax reports.

Lagos state government wants companies to submit tax returns Photo credit: olasunkanmi ariyo

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement by Ayodele Subair, the Executive Chairman of LIRS, employers must meet this deadline, warning them of statutory sanctions for non-compliance, the nation reports.

Subair said:

"Employers must prioritise the timely filing of their annual income tax returns to avoid penalties. Submitting returns on or before the deadline ensures compliance with the law and supports accurate revenue tracking, which is essential for Lagos State’s fiscal planning and sustainability."

What the law said

Section 81 of PITA mandates that employers submit detailed annual returns covering all emoluments paid to employees, including taxes deducted and remitted to relevant tax authorities.

These returns must reflect income and tax activities for the preceding year, ensuring that all deductions and remittances are accounted for.

The LIRS’s insistence on timely submissions is part of its broader efforts to enhance revenue transparency and compliance within the state.

Lagos state Budget 2025

It would be recalled that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, signed the state’s 2025 budget of N3.366 trillion into law with N2.342 trillion targeted from total Internally Generated Revenue.

Tagged the “Budget of Sustainability,” the 2025 fiscal plan focuses on infrastructure development, economic diversification, and critical sectors aimed at advancing the state’s growth and improving the lives of its residents.

Speaking on the budget breakdown, Sanwo-Olu said:

"This historic budget underscores our commitment to prioritising infrastructure with 62 percent allocated to capital expenditure and 38 percent to recurrent spending. This allocation represents our focus on driving long-term investments while maintaining efficient delivery of essential services.

"Our revenue framework, which projects N2.342 trillion from total internal generated revenue and N626.137 billion from federal transfers, is anchored on innovation, accountability, and fiscal sustainability.

"A deficit financing of N398.662 billion has also been carefully structured to ensure financial prudence."

To address the funding gap, a deficit of N398.662 billion will be financed through prudent and sustainable strategies.

The budget also allocated N1.3 trillion for recurrent expenditure and N2.07 trillion for capital projects.

FIRS sets higher revenue target in 2025

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under Zacch Adedeji's leadership, has set a higher revenue target in 2025.

Adedeji has set ambitious revenue targets, with plans to simplify tax processes, enhance communication, and deploy more accessible technologies.

Tax expert Aderonke Atoyebi shows the plan to achieve the feat amid plans for a reform

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng