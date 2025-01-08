Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide Bashir Ahmad celebrated ACP Daniel Amah for converting to Islam

The police boss was said to have converted to Islam at the palace of the Emir of Kano, Mohammadu Sanusi II

Ahmad noted that his relationship with the police officer dated back to 2018 and recalled how Amah rejected a bribe of $200,000 in 2022

Bashir Ahmad, the former media aide to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, celebrated Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr Daniel Amah's conversion to Islam at the palace of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In his tweet on Tuesday, January 7, Ahmad recalled that his relationship with the police officer dated back to 2018 and recalled how Amah rejected a bribe of $200,000 in 2022.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Daniel Amah, embraced Islam Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The former presidential aide's tweet reads in part:

"ACP Daniel Amah, with whom I have maintained a very good relationship since I first met him in 2018, is one of the most exemplary and upright police officers in this country. In 2022, Daniel received the IGP Award for his integrity after rejecting a $200,000 bribe from armed robbers."

How Amah rejected $200,000 bribe in 2022

Amah, a former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Bompai Division in Kano State, earned a reputation as an honest and upright cop in a country plagued by corruption. In April 2022, Amah rejected a bribe of $200,000, approximately N100 million, while handling a case involving a suspect who had arranged for armed robbers to trail and rob a Bureau De Change operator.

This remarkable display of integrity earned Amah national acclaim, and he became a folk hero among his peers. The then President Buhari and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba recognized and rewarded Amah's sterling conduct.

He was promoted from Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and received a cash reward of N1 million from the Police Service Commission (PSC). Amah's commitment to upholding the law and resisting corruption has made him a shining example of what it means to be a good cop in Nigeria.

How Nigerians react to Amah's conversion

However, Ahmad's comment has attracted mixed reactions from some Nigerians who took to the comment section of the tweet to express their views. Below are some of their comments:

Cypher wrote:

"The more propaganda they throw toward Islam, the MORE people embrace Islam."

Square Cycle commented:

"You see how u have boldly written it and also very happy at the same time. I want you to maintain the same energy when a Muslim converts to Christianity. It is a natural law of life; some Americans will remain in Africa while some Africans will remain in America all their lives."

Engr Yasir tweeted:

"This is from the blessings of Allah who guides those he wants to the right path. May Allah make him steadfast upon the deen."

Yusuf Adebanjo said:

"This, for me, is most unnecessary. Religion in the life of anyone is a personal relationship between that person and his/her creator. If you want to convert to another religion, it's your choice, *BUT* please don't deploy the emblem of the Nigerian state to reinforce that decision."

Uncle Ayodeji asked:

"Is it not better to turn to humanity than religion?"

See Bashir's tweet here:

His and run driver killed police officer

Legit.ng earlier reported that a senior police officer, ASP Idris Lawal, has been reportedly killed by a hit-and-run driver at a police checkpoint in the Iworoko area of Ekiti state.

ASP Lawal, attached to the Ekiti State Police Command, was hit by an unmarked Mercedez Benz during a stop-and-search operation in the area.

The incident happened at a police checkpoint around the Ayemi Garage on Iworoko Road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng