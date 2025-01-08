The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) received an overwhelming 573,519 applications for just 3,927 job positions in its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, reflecting intense competition for these roles

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported an overwhelming response to its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise.

It received a staggering 573,519 applications for just 3,927 available positions, merely a week after opening the portal.

Nigeria customs service speaks on job applications received so far. Photo credit: NCSNigeria/X

Source: Twitter

The high level of interest shows the keen competition for positions within the NCS, following the Federal Government’s approval of the recruitment of 3,927 officers as confirmed by Finance Minister Olawale Edun.

Breakdown of Applications

Providing a detailed update on the recruitment process, Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), disclosed the breakdown of applicants across various categories:

General Duty Officers:

Superintendent Cadre (General Duty): 249,218 candidates

Inspector Cadre (General Duty): 115,634 candidates

Customs Assistant Cadre (General Duty): 153,593 candidates

Support Staff (Professionals):

Superintendent Cadre (Support Staff): 27,722 applicants with HNDs and university degrees

Inspector Cadre (Support Staff): 12,952 candidates with National Certificate in Education (NCE) or National Diploma

Customs Assistant Cadre (Support Staff): 14,400 applicants with secondary school certificates

Maiwada emphasized the rigorous selection process, highlighting the NCS's commitment to ensuring that only the most qualified candidates are considered for these vital roles.

Government Commitment and Public Interest

The massive number of applications reflects the high level of public interest in joining the NCS and the Federal Government's commitment to creating employment opportunities. The recruitment exercise aims to bolster the workforce of the Nigeria Customs Service, enhancing its capacity to manage the country's borders and facilitate trade effectively.

Full statement from Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), read thus:

“I want to break down the number of people that applied. We have two categories of officers: support staff, who are professionals, and general duty officers.

“For general duty, we have three categories of ranks. Under the superintendent cadre (general duty), we have 249,218 candidates who applied.

“Under the superintendent cadre (support staff), he said, “We have 27,722 applicants with HNDs and university degrees.

“For the inspector cadre, which includes those expected to apply with a National Certificate in Education (NCE) or a National Diploma, we have 115,634 applicants for general duty and 12,952 for support staff.

“As for the customs assistant cadre, these are applicants expected to apply with secondary school certificates. There are two categories: those who have a minimum of five credits, including Mathematics and English, and those without Mathematics and English.

“For general duty, we have 153,593 applicants, while for support staff, we have 14,400,” Maiwada stated

Customs Service

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is a government agency responsible for the collection of customs revenue, anti-smuggling activities, border protection, and facilitation of international trade in Nigeria.

Established in 1891, the NCS plays a crucial role in maintaining the economic integrity of the nation by ensuring the lawful importation and exportation of goods.

The NCS is also involved in enforcing trade regulations, combating illicit trade practices, and providing support for national security efforts through effective border management.

Source: Legit.ng