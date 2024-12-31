The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted and seized over 2000 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.

This was carried out by the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, across the Southwest region of the country

The NCS is sending out a warning to smugglers that the Nigeria Customs workforce does not go on holidays and is always on the watch

The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted and seized seven trucks containing 2000 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, carried out this operation.

Mr Kola Oladeji, the Customs Area Comptroller in charge of the unit, revealed that these items were intercepted at different parts of the Southwest region.

In a press briefing with Journalists at the Ikeja command, he noted that the success of the Nigeria Customs Service operations could be credited to intelligence gathering and constant surveillance of the nation's borders.

He said;

“We allowed them to offload their goods, having brought it in from the river area. We don’t know the exact quantity of the seizure but we know that it is over 2,000 bags. We believe they are waiting for vehicles to come before they take it. The location was Ogun Waterside including some creeks and waterside including Ipokia side”.

The PUNCH reports that no arrest was made from the operation as the smugglers absconded, leaving their goods behind.

Recall that some months ago, the NCS intercepted arms shipments coming into the country in a similar operation, and seized 844 rifles and 112,500 rounds of ammunition.

Mr. Oladeji stressed that the Nigeria Customs Service is never on holiday and warned smugglers to stop their criminal activities.

Customs auctions seized petrol at N400/litre

Just over the weekend, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service was to auction over 15,000 litres of seized Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Nigerians.

This gesture was made in the spirit of the Yuletide festivities and in response to transportation challenges among the Nigerian population.

The fuel was actioned at N400 per litre, making it affordable for Nigerians to get a 25-litre gallon of fuel at N10,000.

