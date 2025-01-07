The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) achieved significant success in 2024 by recovering over N8.8 billion, 115,237.91 USDT, and $84,000 from cybercriminals, which has been restituted to the victims

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has recorded an outstanding achievement for the year 2024, particularly in the area of combatting cybercrime.

The NPF National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) has successfully recovered a staggering N8,821,001,881.80 (Eight Billion, Eight Hundred and Twenty-One Million, One Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty-One Naira, Eighty Kobo), 115,237.91 USDT, and $84,000 (Eighty-Four Thousand Dollars).

These significant amounts have been restituted to the victims of cybercrime, reaffirming the commitment of the Force to protecting citizens and ensuring justice for those affected by fraudulent activities.

Strategic Operations and Arrests

In 2024, the Cybercrime Unit actively engaged in strategic operations, leading to the arrests and prosecutions of over 751 individuals involved in cybercrime.

The unit successfully recovered a total of 685 devices used in nefarious activities, including 467 mobile phones, 137 laptops and computers, 46 routers, 4 servers, 1 drone, and 4 Starlink devices. Additionally, operations led to the confiscation of 16 houses, 39 plots of land, 14 land documents, and 26 vehicles, effectively dismantling the infrastructure supporting cybercriminal activities.

Recognition and Awards

In recognition of its outstanding performance and dedication, the NPF-NCCC has been awarded the title of the Best Cybercrime Unit in Africa for 2024 by the INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate based in Singapore.

This prestigious award secures the top position for the NPF-NCCC among 54 participating African countries, reflecting the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to fighting cybercrime and enhancing the safety of citizens in the digital space.

Commitment to Protecting Citizens

These achievements showed Nigeria Police Force's commitment to protecting citizens and ensuring justice for victims of cybercrime. The significant recovery of assets and the successful prosecution of cybercriminals demonstrate the effectiveness of the NPF's strategic operations and their unwavering dedication to maintaining safety and security in the digital realm.

