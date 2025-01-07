Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that bandits from the northwest are moving to the state and camping close to where he had his last birthday

The governor said his administration is committed to protecting lives and property in the state and that he will do all within his power

According to Makinde, Oyo experienced some level of insecurity in 2024 and promised that his government would double its efforts in 2025

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sounded the alarm over the influx of bandits into the state, vowing to take decisive action to ensure the safety of residents.

Speaking at the 2025 annual inter-faith service for Oyo workers in Ibadan, Makinde revealed that he had received intelligence that bandits were relocating to Oyo from the North West due to the military's crackdown on their activities.

Seyi Makinde reveals where bandits are staying in Oyo Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Makinde emphasized that the state had faced significant security challenges in 2024, including fire outbreaks, armed robberies, and kidnappings. However, he assured residents that his administration would redouble its efforts to address these issues in 2025.

The governor also shared a personal experience, recounting how bandits had camped just a short distance from where he was staying during his birthday retreat. The governor urged residents and traditional rulers to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the authorities.

Makinde vows to fight bandits in his state

He emphasized that the bandits' threat was no joke and that collective action was necessary to prevent them from gaining a foothold in the state. Makinde's call to action was clear: "For us in Oyo, bandits will have no foothold. I will not sleep until every inch of this state is safe."

To address the security challenges, Makinde said his administration has rolled out several measures, including the deployment of additional operatives from the Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, to hotspots of kidnapping and banditry. The government has also established a security strategy that involves collaboration with federal security agencies, traditional rulers, and local vigilante groups.

Makinde reiterated his commitment to improving security in Oyo State. Despite the challenges posed by bandits and other criminal elements, he stressed he has consistently reiterated his administration's resolve to guarantee peace and safety across the state. With the support of residents, traditional rulers, and security agencies, Makinde is determined to ensure that Oyo State remains a safe and secure haven for all.

Insecurity in Oyo

Insecurity has become a pressing concern in Oyo State, with the rise of banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery. The state's proximity to neighbouring states with high levels of insecurity has made it a vulnerable target for criminal elements seeking to exploit its relatively peaceful environment.

The influx of bandits displaced from the North West due to military operations has further exacerbated the situation, with many residents living in fear of attacks and kidnappings.

Governor Makinde speaks on 2027 ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has clarified his rumoured intention to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

According to the Oyo governor, his current focus is completing his second term and not on the 2027 presidency.

Makinde also urged the students under the state's institutions to apply for student loans when they asked him to reduce their school fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng