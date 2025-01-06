Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state said the suspects involved in the tragic stampede of children must face trial regardless of their status.

Legit.ng recalls that the stampede claimed the lives of at least 35 children at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

Makinde said the rule of law will be upheld in Oyo state. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

According to The Nation, Governor Makinde said the rule of law will be upheld in Oyo state.

The governor stated this while speaking at the 2025 Annual Inter-faith Service for Oyo state workers on Monday, January 6.

He said people have questioned why Oyo state is prosecuting the suspects when Anambra state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where similar incident happened are trying anybody.

“Even if nobody is held accountable elsewhere, in Oyo state, the rule of law will prevail.”

Makinde clarified that while he is not opposed to the court granting bail to the suspects, the judicial process must take its course.

The governor emphasised that accountability is paramount in ensuring justice for the victims.

The Inter-faith Service was attended by Labour leaders, workers, political appointees, and community leaders.

It provides Makinde the platform to reaffirm his commitment to justice and good governance in the state.

