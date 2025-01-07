Prominent Nigerian atheist Mubarak Bala has been freed after spending four years in prison on blasphemy-related charges, sparking a global debate on freedom of speech in Nigeria

Initially sentenced to 24 years in 2022, Bala's term was reduced following an appellate court decision deeming it excessive

Currently housed in a secure location due to ongoing threats, Bala reflects on his ordeal and the persistent concerns for his safety

Mubarak Bala, found himself at the center of a firestorm that tested the boundaries of free speech in Nigeria, has finally regained freedom.

Bala is a prominent Nigerian atheist and former president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria.

His journey from public advocate to inmate began with a series of social media posts that challenged deeply held religious beliefs, igniting outrage among devout Muslims.

Sentencing Bala

In 2022, the gavel fell hard in a Kano state high court, sentencing Bala to 24 years in prison on an 18-count charge of blasphemy and incitement.

The court's decision sent shockwaves through the community, both locally and internationally, as human rights organizations and advocates for freedom of expression rallied to his cause.

For two years before his sentencing, Bala had languished in detention, a stark reminder of the price of dissent in a society where passion for religion ran deep.

Unexpected Turn

Yet, Bala's story took an unexpected turn. An appellate court reduced his punishment, paving the way for his release after four harrowing years behind bars.

The BBC reported that Bala is now housed in a secure location, a measure necessitated by ongoing threats to his life.

Reflecting on his newfound freedom, Bala acknowledged the duality of his situation:

"The freedom is here but also, there is an underlying threat that I will now have to face. The concern about my safety is always there."

Bala's decision to plead guilty in 2022 was not made lightly. It was a calculated move, aimed at protecting not only himself but those connected to his case, he said.

"I believe that what I did then was saving not only my life but people in the state and especially those that were attached to my case, because they were also targets," he explained.

His arrest on April 28, 2020, at his home in Kaduna, marked the beginning of an ordeal that would highlight the tension between freedom of speech and religious orthodoxy in Nigeria.

As Bala was transported to Kano, accusations of breaching public peace and inciting outrage among Muslims followed him.

The international community watched closely, with human rights organizations voicing concerns about his safety and Nigeria's commitment to upholding freedom of expression.

Things to Know about Nigerian Atheist

Legit.ng reported that Bala who is the president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria was arrested in 2020 in Kaduna state for blasphemy against Allah and His Prophet (SWA) and was consequently arraigned.

Bala was a Muslim until 2014 when he renounced his Islamic faith. He was allegedly forcibly drugged and committed to a psychiatric unit by his family members after telling them he was an atheist, according to Daily Trust.

