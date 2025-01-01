ThisDay named President Tinubu its 2025 Man of the Year for his bold reforms and commitment to tackling Nigeria’s challenges

Tinubu prioritized long-term growth, addressing subsidy removal and economic hurdles with a focus on energy and restructuring

Guided by his emilokan mantra, Tinubu's presidency is marked by bold reforms, with ThisDay urging support for his agenda

As Nigerians celebrate the dawn of the new year 2025, Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his bold and transformative leadership after he emerged as President in 2023 has been named ThisDay's Man of the Year.

The accolade celebrates his audacious reforms and steadfast resolve to tackle Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

In a statement, shared via X by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to reforms

The decision to honour President Tinubu, ThisDay noted, was based on his ability to navigate one of Nigeria’s most turbulent periods as president while implementing tough but necessary reforms.

“You can’t be doing the same thing and expect different outcomes,” Tinubu said in his first media interview as president.

ThisDay further noted that this declaration encapsulated his approach to governance and set the tone for his administration’s bold reforms in sectors ranging from energy to the economy, as reported by Arise Television.

According to ThisDay, in less than two years in office, Tinubu has faced numerous challenges, including public discontent over subsidy removal and fluctuating economic conditions.

Despite these hurdles, ThisDay commended Tinubu for his determination to prioritize long-term national growth over short-term popularity.

"From providing leadership to introducing very unpopular but promising reforms, Tinubu has proven to be a leader driven by conviction rather than sentiment," the editorial stated.

ThisDay: Presidency defined by resolve

Tinubu’s mantra, emilokan —meaning “it’s my turn”—was a key campaign slogan, signalling his readiness to lead.

Since assuming office, he has approached governance with a grit that ThisDay described as “daring and gritty.”

His administration’s focus on economic restructuring, energy reform, and infrastructural development has drawn both praise and criticism.

Nevertheless, Tinubu has remained resolute in his commitment to steering Nigeria toward progress.

While the ThisDay honour celebrates Tinubu’s leadership, it also highlights the enduring challenges facing his administration.

The newspaper urged Nigerians to support the president’s reform agenda, noting that meaningful change often requires enduring temporary hardships.

Deputy speaker Kalu hails Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to the development of the Igbo people, particularly through the creation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Kalu made the remarks during an empowerment programme in Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area in Abia state, on Saturday, December 28, organised by the lawmaker representing Ukwa East/West federal constituency, Chris Nkwonta.

