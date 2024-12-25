Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Dutse, Jigawa state - Hajiya Maryam, the mother of Jigawa state governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, has passed on.

The governor’s mother passed on in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25th, 2024.

The burial rites will take place in her hometown of Kafin Hausa, in accordance with Islamic traditions. Photo credit: Jigawa Radio

Namadi announced the death of his mother in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel.

According to the statement, the burial rites will take place at 4:30 PM in her hometown of Kafin Hausa, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

“With deep sorrow and submission to the will of Allah, His Excellency Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, announces the passing of his dear mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar. She departed this world in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25th, 2024.

“The burial rites will take place today at 4:30 PM in her hometown of Kafin Hausa, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

“His Excellency and his family request prayers for the repose of her soul. May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant her eternal rest in Jannah and provide comfort to the family during this difficult time.”

