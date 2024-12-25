Tears as Nigerian Governor Loses Mother, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Dutse, Jigawa state - Hajiya Maryam, the mother of Jigawa state governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, has passed on.
The governor’s mother passed on in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25th, 2024.
Namadi announced the death of his mother in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel.
According to the statement, the burial rites will take place at 4:30 PM in her hometown of Kafin Hausa, in accordance with Islamic traditions.
“With deep sorrow and submission to the will of Allah, His Excellency Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, announces the passing of his dear mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar. She departed this world in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25th, 2024.
“The burial rites will take place today at 4:30 PM in her hometown of Kafin Hausa, in accordance with Islamic traditions.
“His Excellency and his family request prayers for the repose of her soul. May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant her eternal rest in Jannah and provide comfort to the family during this difficult time.”
Jigawa state governor approves N70,000 minimum wage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Namadi approved an increase to ₦70,000 for the minimum wage of civil servants.
This decision follows the recommendations of the state’s minimum wage committee, highlighting an effort to align with the economic realities facing workers.
Acknowledging the rising cost of living, Governor Namadi expressed hope that the wage increase would ease the financial pressures.
