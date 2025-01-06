The Nigerian courts will be delivering some landmark judgment in the year 2025 that may shake the country

A compilation of the court cases showed that the suits covered corruption and fraud allegation cases in the courts

The cases involved high profile Nigerians, including that of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello

Nigerians have entered the new year 2025 with expectations from the judiciary. The Nigerian courts are expected to deliver some judgments that would shake the country in the new year.

The judiciary has always been considered as the last hope of the common man and it has also been the last ground where politicians accused of corruption always defends allegations against them and judgments are being passed.

Major court judgment to watch out for in 2025 Photo Credit: @NGCourtofAppeal

Source: Twitter

The Guardian reported that in the year 2025, some judgments would be passed on some cases that may shake Nigeria. The cases covers corruption and fraud allegations. Below are the list of the cases.

The spiritual cleansing scam trial

A group of individuals is facing trial for allegedly defrauding Dr. Lateef Oladimeji Bello and his family of over £1 million and N175 million under the pretense of providing "spiritual cleansing" services. The defendants promised Bello they would perform spiritual prayers for the family, which were falsely represented as a solution to their financial and personal challenges.

The trial began with the testimony of a key witness, Moruf Quadri, a chauffeur who has worked for the Bello family for 25 years. Quadri described how the family was taken to various remote locations for the alleged spiritual cleansing, where large sums of money were exchanged. The case has been adjourned to January 6, 2025, for the continuation of proceedings.

Yahaya Bello's N110.4 billion corruption trial

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is facing charges of corruption and financial misconduct, accused of diverting N110.4 billion from the Kogi State treasury. The charges, brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), include 16 counts of criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Bello has pleaded not guilty and is currently out on bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for January 29, 2025. The trial is expected to shed light on the alleged financial misconduct and corruption during Bello's tenure as governor.

Kuru and Arik Air's alleged N76bn fraud

Ahmed Kuru, the former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), alongside executives from Arik Air, faces charges involving a massive fraud amounting to N76 billion and the embezzlement of $31.5 million. The charges include fraudulent transactions related to the sale of Arik Air's loans, mismanagement of funds, and the alleged destruction of assets valued at $31.5 million.

The trial is scheduled to continue on January 20, 2025. The case has sparked widespread interest, given the massive scale of the alleged fraud and the involvement of high-profile individuals in the aviation and financial sectors.

Iornem and the Illegal Degree Mill Scandal

Professor David Iornem faces charges related to certificate racketeering, money laundering, and the fraudulent sale of unaccredited degrees through "Commonwealth University Belize." The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) alleges that between 2012 and 2013, Iornem conspired to defraud students by falsely advertising admissions to the unaccredited university.

The trial is set to continue in March 2025 under Hon. Justice P.O. Lifu. The case highlights the growing concern over academic fraud and the sale of fake degrees, which can have serious consequences for individuals and society as a whole.

$65m money laundering scandal involving Gimba Kumo Yau

Gimba Kumo Yau, former CEO of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), is linked to a $65 million money laundering case related to a housing project in Kubwa District, Abuja. The ICPC accuses Yau and co-defendants of diverting funds meant for the development of 962 residential units into private accounts.

The trial is set to begin on February 6, 2025. The case has raised questions about corruption and financial misconduct in the housing sector, and the trial is expected to provide more insight into the alleged wrongdoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng