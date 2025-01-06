Bandits led by Danisuhu demand ₦172.7M and soybeans from 25 Zamfara villages, deepening insecurity and hardship

Armed bandits, operating under the notorious kingpin Danisuhu, have imposed a massive levy of ₦172,700,000 on 25 villages in Tsafe West, Zamfara State.

The demand, coupled with threats of violence, has sparked a fresh wave of insecurity and economic hardship in the region, prompting many villagers to flee their homes in fear.

The breakdown of the demands

The bandits have targeted villages across Tsafe West, each with specific levies and additional in-kind contributions, including bags of soybeans.

Intelligence sources have confirmed that the demands vary significantly, putting immense pressure on the affected communities.

Some villages have been levied millions of Naira, while others are also required to contribute food supplies.

Gijinzama: ₦8.5M Dakolo: ₦5M + 20 bags of soybeans Gunja: ₦7M Kauyen Kane: ₦5M Kurar Mota: ₦6M Sabon Garin Bakin Gulbi: ₦2.5M Kibari: ₦3M Karda: ₦5M Daga Ciki: ₦3M Biya: ₦5M Barebari: ₦6M Kauyen Magaji: ₦7M Kwaren Maisaje: ₦10M Magazawa: ₦10M Maciya**: ₦5M Unguwar Danhalima: ₦5M Unguwar Rogo: ₦5M Katanga: ₦5M Magazu: ₦5M Sungawa: ₦15M Rakyabu: ₦15M Yalwa: ₦2.7M Tsageru: ₦5M Gidan Anne: ₦7M Kunchin Kalgo: ₦20M

The total amount demanded from these villages adds up to a staggering ₦172.7M, which local residents are struggling to meet.

As the bandits' demands intensify, hundreds of residents from the affected villages have abandoned their homes, farmland, and livelihoods.

They fear that failing to meet the levies will lead to violent reprisals.

A local source familiar with the situation said:

"The situation is dire. The inability to pay these levies often results in brutal attacks by the bandits, leaving the residents with no option but to flee."

The fear of losing their lives or suffering devastating attacks has forced many families to leave everything behind in search of safer areas.

The displaced residents have sought refuge in Tsafe town, where security has improved along the Funtua-Tsafe axis.

However, these gains have not yet reached the rural areas of Tsafe West, where the bandits continue to wreak havoc on peaceful communities.

Calls for urgent intervention

The ongoing crisis has prompted local residents to call on the Nigerian government for urgent intervention.

“The government must intervene urgently. More security personnel are needed, and permanent security posts should be established in these rural areas to ensure the safety of the people," said a local resident.

Residents are also pleading for immediate emergency relief to support those displaced by the ongoing violence.

"Many have lost everything, including their means of livelihood, and they now rely on humanitarian aid to survive," a local resident said.

While the security situation along the main roads has improved, the rural villages in Tsafe West remain vulnerable to bandit attacks.

The residents are urging the government to adopt a more comprehensive approach, not just in terms of security, but also in rebuilding the local economy and offering support to displaced families.

“We need security, but we also need support to rebuild our lives. Our livelihoods have been destroyed, and we can’t afford to wait much longer," said another local resident.

