The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied allegations that it plans to destroy over six million uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from previous voter registration exercises.

The commission clarified its stance through its official X page (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, December 5.

Earlier, some media reports (not from Legit.ng) claimed that the commission planned to destroy uncollected PVCs dating back to 2015.

However, in a swift reply, the commission described the reports as false and urged Nigerians to disregard them.

“Our attention has been drawn to a newspaper report that the Commission is contemplating the destruction of over six million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) going back to the 2015 voter registration,” INEC’s statement began.

The commission categorically refuted the claim, stating,

“The report is incorrect. At no time did the Commission contemplate the destruction of uncollected PVCs.”

INEC emphasized that the integrity of its voter registration process and the safekeeping of voter materials remain its top priorities.

Nigerians react to INEC stance on destruction of uncollected PVCs

In light of INEC's clarification, Nigerians took to their X handle to express their views on the development.

@udechukwu_anayo said:

"@inecnigeria you've been lying to Nigerians since 1999. Very incompetent and dishonest Agency.

"All those voters cards dumped indiscriminately in 2023 on the streets of virtually every city in Nigeria, was it not destruction of people's cards."

@juixyjuix said:

"It is the audacity to even post on X addressing Nigerians that got me surprised. Shameless commission."

@Firstmanship1 said:

"Once an individual or organization is compromised and unreliable, everything he/it does is primarily viewed with suspicion. I don't trust INEC under Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud. Let Prof Yakubu explain to Nigeria why the 2023 presidential election results could not be viewed real time."

@igweking73 said:

"Uncollected Abi the one's you people refused to give to their owners. Send it the states and let States send it to the local government areas and the it can reach the person with the address on the card."

@CaptainDennis3 said:

"I blame this app for still allowing you to have an account with them @inecnigeria all your activities are fraud 🤥."

CSOs react to INEC's clarification

Also reacting to the clarification, an Abuja-based political analyst, James Ogundele, praised INEC for addressing the issue promptly, saying:

“This was an unnecessary distraction. It’s good that INEC has come forward to debunk the misinformation quickly."

However, others called on the commission to provide a comprehensive plan for managing uncollected PVCs.

“While we’re glad INEC is not destroying the cards, the commission must outline how it intends to ensure these PVCs eventually reach their rightful owners,” said Grace Nwosu, a civil rights advocate.

INEC chairman risks jail term

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) filed a contempt lawsuit against Yakubu.

SERAP filed the suit against the INEC boss for "failing to investigate the allegations of electoral offences committed during the 2023 general elections, identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution.”

