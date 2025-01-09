Chijioke Ihunwo, Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA in Rivers State, appointed 130 personal assistants

Nigerians on social media, including notable figures, have called the appointments excessive and questioned why healthcare and education were not prioritized instead

The announcement follows Ihunwo’s decision to replace Nyesom Wike’s name on the council secretariat with that of the late Obi Wali

Chijioke Ihunwo, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) in Rivers State, has appointed about 130 personal assistants (PAs).

The list of appointees was made public along with Ihunwo’s congratulatory remarks calling for their diligent service.

Rivers LG chairman Ihunwo appoints 130 PAs Photo credit: @AmbChijioke

Source: Twitter

The Rivers chairman made this announcement via his X handle on Thursday, January 9.

Ihunwo in his X tweet said:

“I have appointed the following persons as my Special Assistants. I congratulate them and call on them to serve diligently, in the interest of Obio/Akpor Local Government. Their appointments take immediate effect.”

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

However, reacting to this move, Nigerian via X argued that the appointments are excessive for a local government administration, with some questioning the necessity and fiscal implications of having such a large team.

@ubongutioh said:

"They are your PAs. They serve you, not the people. Now, it's time to employ 135 nurses and doctors for Primary Healthcare centers to serve the people."

@EmekaEK said:

"A Local Government Chairman with 130 SAs... as in 130 persons serving him. What then would be your duty?"

@DesmondTobeOris said:

"This is very unnecessary. If you need 130 people to assist you in governance, then you have no business being there."

@Ehis_Bukaty:

"I want to hear you employed 130 nurses, doctors, and health officials or built hospitals. This is wasteful."

Others have linked the appointments to political patronage, with @ChurchillNwagwu saig:

"This is a reward system for political thuggery. A local government has no justification for appointing 130 assistants."

Also reacting to this development, President Yoruba Council WorldWide, Barr. Oladotun Hassan demanded greater focus on public service initiatives such as improving healthcare and education in the LGA.

The barrister also argued that such appointments are emblematic of a broader trend of resource mismanagement at the local government level.

Despite the backlash, Ihunwo has yet to address the criticisms directly or explain the rationale behind appointing such a large number of personal assistants.

Legit.ng recalls that this announcement comes after Ihunwo made headlines for removing the name of Federal Capital Territory Minister and former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, from the council secretariat’s administrative block.

Wike’s name was replaced with that of the late Obi Wali, a prominent politician and activist in the state.

While some lauded Ihunwo for honouring Wali, others viewed the move as politically motivated.

See the list here:

Fubara makes bold statements amid battle with Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara expressed confidence in his leadership, citing the unwavering support of Rivers citizens as a source of strength.

Fubara credited divine intervention for guiding him through the political crisis, emphasizing that his strength comes from the encouragement and support of the people of Rivers state.

Former Governor Peter Odili and Justice Mary Odili offered strong support for Fubara, praising his leadership.

