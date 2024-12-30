One killed in crash involving Governor Alia’s convoy

Governor Hyacinth Alia's was reportedly involved in two separate accidents on Sunday, December 29

One person was reportedly killed and others injured in the auto crash that occurred at Ihugh town in Vandeikya local government area of Benue state

The governor’s Technical Adviser on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev, denied the report

Makurdi, Benue state - The convoy of Governor Hyacinth Alia was involved in an accident at Ihugh town in Vandeikya local government area of Benue state.

The accident which happened on Sunday, December 29 reportedly claimed one person’s life near Ihugh market in Vandeikya, the governor’s hometown.

According to Daily Trust, the locals said the accident occurred when the governor traveled to his community for the Christmas holidays, with a vehicle in his convoy.

The locals added that another accident involving a vehicle on the governor’s convoy occurred on the return trip to Makurdi, the state capital.

The accident which happened in the same Ihugh area, allegedly injured some people.

The governor’s Technical Adviser on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev, debunked the reports.

“Governor Alia’s convoy did not kill a man. His convoy had already gone to the church. What happened was a vehicle that went on a mission somewhere and was on its way back. It wasn’t on the convoy. It was a single vehicle. There was no accident of the convoy anywhere.

Making further clarification, he added that:

“One of the cars which went on a mission was coming back and had an accident. Was that a convoy? It (accident) even happened in the night because of the dusty road and the driver didn’t see another vehicle coming ahead of him. That’s all.”

2 killed in Sokoto deputy governor's convoy accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two people died when the convoy of Sokoto state deputy governor, Idris Mohammed Gobir, was involved in an accident.

Legit.ng learnt that the accident claimed the life of a police officer and a photographer believed to be members of the deputy governor's entourage.

Road crashes are one of the leading causes of death in Nigeria, with public officials' convoys not exempted.

