"Strange Battles": MFM Founder Olukoya Releases Scary Prophesies for New Year

MFM founder Prof. Daniel Olukoya declares 2025 a year of "strange battles" and urges intense prayers to overcome economic and spiritual challenges

Prophecies include divine interruptions, restoration of opportunities, strange weather turbulence, and the rise of transformative leaders

Olukoya predicts deliverance, marital breakthroughs, and rewards for forgiveness, emphasizing vigilance and faith amidst the year's trials

The Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya, has declared 2025 as a year of "strange battles," urging Nigerians to prepare for significant challenges and opportunities through fervent prayer.

Speaking during the Church’s annual crossover service on Wednesday, Olukoya revealed the prophetic theme for 2025, describing it as a year of power and undeniable victory for MFM members worldwide, referencing Acts 1:8.

However, he cautioned that it would also be a year of economic and political turbulence, requiring collective and individual prayers to navigate effectively.

“2025 is a year many prayers are needed to avert economic turbulence,” Olukoya stated.

He emphasized the importance of vigilance, warning that "prayerlessness will be extremely dangerous."

Olukoya outlines New Year themes

Outlining the prophetic outlook for the year, Olukoya highlighted key themes, including divine interruptions, restoration of opportunities, and the rise of transformative leaders symbolized by biblical figures like Joseph, Esther, and Daniel.

He also pointed to challenges such as strange weather disturbances, new infirmities, and spiritual battles targeting individuals and institutions.

“It is a year of strange battles,” Olukoya warned, explaining that forces of darkness would seek to undermine those with glory, vision, and purpose.

“The dull star will attempt to eliminate the shining star; the uncircumcised will like to kill the circumcised; and the thief will be fighting the owner.”

Cleric mentions good events ahead

On a positive note, the cleric predicted “unlimited deliverance” and “plenty of open doors” for individuals seeking marital breakthroughs and fruitfulness.

He also stressed the power of forgiveness, stating that those who embrace it would reap significant rewards.

