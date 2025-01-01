Tinubu highlighted ongoing efforts to reduce the cost of food and essential drugs, stabilize the naira, and lower inflation

Tinubu hinted that the National Credit Guarantee Company will launch in 2025 to enhance access to credit

The National Values Charter, part of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, will promote ethical principles, shared beliefs, and trust between the government and citizens

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's New Year 2025 message to Nigerians was both reflective and forward-looking, touching on critical areas of governance, economy, and national development.

In his address, Tinubu acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigerians in 2024 while laying out his administration's plans to tackle key issues in the new year.

Here are five pivotal points from his speech that highlight the government’s priorities for 2025:

1. Fuel prices reducing, naira stabilising

In his New Year 2025 address, President Tinubu reassured Nigerians of continued economic improvements, including reducing the cost of food and essential drugs.

Acknowledging the hardships many faced in 2024, he highlighted positive trends such as decreased fuel prices, strengthening of the naira, and rising foreign reserves.

“We are committed to intensifying efforts to lower costs by boosting food production and promoting local manufacturing of essential drugs and other medical supplies,” Tinubu said.

He expressed confidence that these measures, combined with a push to reduce inflation from 34.6% to 15%, would alleviate the burden on households and foster economic stability.

2. FG to establish the National Credit Guarantee Company

Tinubu announced the establishment of the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) to expand credit access and boost economic output.

The initiative, set to commence operations by the second quarter of 2025, aims to support underserved groups, particularly women and youth, while fostering re-industrialisation and improved living standards.

The NCGC will operate as a partnership between government institutions—including the Bank of Industry, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency, and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated—and the private sector.

“This initiative will strengthen the confidence of the financial system, expand credit access, and drive growth,” Tinubu stated.

3. Tinubu's govt to unveil the National Values Charter

Emphasizing the importance of national unity and ethical principles, Tinubu announced plans to unveil the National Values Charter in the first quarter of 2025.

This initiative, approved by the Federal Executive Council, is part of the government’s broader National Identity Project aimed at promoting shared values and beliefs.

“Citizens’ moral rectitude and faith in our country are fundamental to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Tinubu said.

The charter will include a national orientation campaign designed to inspire patriotism and foster trust between citizens and the government, reinforcing collaboration among Nigeria’s diverse population.

4. Tinubu hints on Youth Confab kick off date

As part of efforts to engage the youth in nation-building, Tinubu revealed plans to host a Youth Confab early in 2025.

This event will focus on addressing the challenges young Nigerians face and empowering them to play active roles in the country’s development.

Tinubu highlighted that this initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to supporting youth through skill acquisition, entrepreneurship programs, and expanded access to credit.

“The future of Nigeria lies in the hands of our youth, and we are determined to provide them with the tools they need to succeed,” he affirmed.

5. Govs, LGAs urged to work with FG on Agriculture, Livestock, tax reforms

In his address, Tinubu called on state governors and local government area chairpersons to collaborate with the federal government on critical reforms in agriculture, livestock development, and taxation.

He emphasized the importance of these sectors in achieving food security, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Tinubu also highlighted the need to accelerate the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel source.

“Collaboration across all levels of government is essential to ensure the success of these reforms and bring tangible benefits to Nigerians,” he said.

