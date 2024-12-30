The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, defended Muslims' constitutional right to adopt Sharia law in the South-West

Oba Akanbi’s comments came amid mixed reactions to the planned inauguration of a Sharia Court in Oyo State

The monarch emphasized that Sharia law, long present in the South-West, is only for Muslims and does not affect non-Muslims

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has strongly defended the right of Muslims in the South-West to adopt Sharia law, asserting that no government can deny them this constitutional right.

Sharia court controversy in Oyo

Yoruba monarch Akanbi reacts to establishment of Sharia court in Oyo state Photo credit: @TheYorubaTimes

Source: Twitter

Oba Akanbi’s comments came in response to mixed reactions over the planned inauguration of a Sharia Court in Oyo State.

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, announced that a Sharia court would be inaugurated in Oyo town and surrounding areas in January 2025.

While some Nigerians have voiced support, others have criticized the move, fearing it could undermine the region’s cultural and religious diversity.

In an interview with The Punch, Oba Akanbi emphasized that Sharia law has been practised in the South-West for over a century.

He pointed to the existence of Sharia-compliant banking systems and a Sharia college in Iwo as evidence of its long-standing presence, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The monarch explained that Sharia law is specifically designed to address issues like inheritance, marriage, and divorce for Muslims, ensuring their cultural and religious needs are met.

Sharia law is for Muslims only, says Monarch

The traditional ruler further stated that Sharia law is exclusively for Muslims and does not affect non-Muslims.

“If any other person likes it, they can convert to Islam, and Muslims can also convert to Christianity. Everyone is free,” he said.

He stressed that the legal framework does not impose itself on those outside the faith.

“No government can deny Muslims their inalienable rights,” Oba Akanbi concluded.

Christians reject move to adopt Sharia Court in Oyo state

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Oyo State is witnessing heightened tension following the circulation of a viral post announcing the inauguration of a Sharia court in Oyo town.

A post shared by AbdulQowiyy Olalekan Imam-Oníde on December 20, 2024, claimed the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria’s Oyo chapter would inaugurate a Sharia court on January 11, 2025.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other groups expressed strong opposition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng