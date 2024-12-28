CAN, Other Christians Blow Hot as Move to Adopt Sharia Court Deepen Oyo State
- A viral post announcing a Sharia court in Oyo town sparked debates over its impact on the region's religious harmony
- Legal experts clarified it was an arbitration panel, not a full court. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and others strongly opposed the move
- Governor Seyi Makinde affirmed adherence to the law, and the Sharia council postponed the inauguration indefinitely, stressing peace
Oyo State is witnessing heightened tension following the circulation of a viral post announcing the inauguration of a Sharia court in Oyo town.
The post has fueled debates on the implications of such a move in a region known for its religious diversity and secular governance.
A post shared by AbdulQowiyy Olalekan Imam-Oníde on December 20, 2024, claimed the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria’s Oyo chapter would inaugurate a Sharia court on January 11, 2025.
The event was set to feature prominent Islamic leaders and community figures.
However, legal experts clarified that the proposed institution was an arbitration panel for willing Muslims, not a full Sharia court, The Punch reported
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other groups expressed strong opposition.
Oyo CAN Chairman Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju stated:
“Such an idea cannot happen in Oyo State without legislative and executive backing. We will not allow anything that jeopardizes our peaceful coexistence.”
As reported by Vanguard, former CAN chairman Pastor Benjamin Akanmu echoed this, saying:
“Oyo is a secular state, not an Islamic state. This cannot work here.”
Governor Seyi Makinde addressed the issue, stating:
“I swore to uphold our laws and the Constitution of Nigeria. If their actions are within the law, fine; if not, we will insist on compliance with the law.”
In response to the backlash, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah announced an indefinite postponement of the inauguration, emphasizing that the initiative aimed to promote peace.
The controversy has revived memories of past tensions over Sharia law in northern Nigeria, where its implementation led to social unrest and violent clashes.
Many fear such moves could disrupt the delicate religious harmony in Oyo State and the southwest.
Sharia court unveiling in Oyo postponed
Earlier, Legit.ng the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo State chapter) has announced the indefinite postponement of the Sharia Court inauguration previously scheduled for January 11, 2025.
The Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed the arrests in a statement on Saturday, December 28, via X.com.
