A viral post announcing a Sharia court in Oyo town sparked debates over its impact on the region's religious harmony

Legal experts clarified it was an arbitration panel, not a full court. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and others strongly opposed the move

Governor Seyi Makinde affirmed adherence to the law, and the Sharia council postponed the inauguration indefinitely, stressing peace

Oyo State is witnessing heightened tension following the circulation of a viral post announcing the inauguration of a Sharia court in Oyo town.

The post has fueled debates on the implications of such a move in a region known for its religious diversity and secular governance.

Christians speaks over establishment of Sharia court in Oyo Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

A post shared by AbdulQowiyy Olalekan Imam-Oníde on December 20, 2024, claimed the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria’s Oyo chapter would inaugurate a Sharia court on January 11, 2025.

The event was set to feature prominent Islamic leaders and community figures.

However, legal experts clarified that the proposed institution was an arbitration panel for willing Muslims, not a full Sharia court, The Punch reported

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other groups expressed strong opposition.

Oyo CAN Chairman Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju stated:

“Such an idea cannot happen in Oyo State without legislative and executive backing. We will not allow anything that jeopardizes our peaceful coexistence.”

As reported by Vanguard, former CAN chairman Pastor Benjamin Akanmu echoed this, saying:

“Oyo is a secular state, not an Islamic state. This cannot work here.”

Governor Seyi Makinde addressed the issue, stating:

“I swore to uphold our laws and the Constitution of Nigeria. If their actions are within the law, fine; if not, we will insist on compliance with the law.”

In response to the backlash, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah announced an indefinite postponement of the inauguration, emphasizing that the initiative aimed to promote peace.

The controversy has revived memories of past tensions over Sharia law in northern Nigeria, where its implementation led to social unrest and violent clashes.

Many fear such moves could disrupt the delicate religious harmony in Oyo State and the southwest.

Sharia court unveiling in Oyo postponed

Earlier, Legit.ng the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo State chapter) has announced the indefinite postponement of the Sharia Court inauguration previously scheduled for January 11, 2025.

The Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed the arrests in a statement on Saturday, December 28, via X.com.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng