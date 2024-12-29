The Nigerian government spent N1.4 billion on rehabilitating repentant terrorists and setting up trial facilities over 18 months

Secret trials at the Kainji Detention Facility convicted 325 terrorists, drawing mixed reactions from security experts and civil society groups

Critics question the transparency of the trials, while supporters defend them as necessary for national security and due process

The Federal Government has spent approximately N1.4 billion over the past year and a half on rehabilitating repentant terrorists and establishing centers for terrorism trials.

This expenditure comes amidst concerns over the secretive nature of these trials.

The rehabilitation of repentant terrorists began under President Buhari, and has been continued under Tinubu. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

Following the establishment of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in May 2022, the government announced plans to create two centers for the disarmament, deradicalization, rehabilitation, and reintegration (DDRR) of former Boko Haram and other terrorist group members.

The NCTC Coordinator, Rear Admiral Yem Musa (retd.), had informed the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence that the government would allocate N2.4 billion for these centres as part of the NCTC's 2023 capital projects.

However, data on GovSpend, a civic tech platform, revealed that between December 2022 and May 2024, the Ministry of Justice spent N1.4 billion on constructing rehabilitation centres and renovating abandoned buildings for terrorism trials.

This spending includes:

March 27, 2023: N612 million disbursed to three firms for renovating abandoned structures for trials and constructing dormitories for repentant terrorists under Operation Safe Corridor. 2024: N179 million paid to three firms for projects such as supplying computers and accessories for terrorism case prosecutions.

FG's Secret Trials Raise Concerns

The NCTC recently announced the conviction of 325 terrorists in Phases 5 and 6 of its trials at the Kainji Detention Facility. However, these trials were conducted in secrecy, raising concerns among security experts and civil society organizations.

Lekan Jackson-Ojo, a security expert, criticized the lack of transparency, questioning why trials of "enemies of humanity" should be conducted secretly. Chidi Omeje, another expert, also condemned the secrecy, expressing concerns about potential procedural issues.

While Kabir Adamu, a security expert, argued that security concerns justified the secret trials, he emphasized the importance of adhering to standard procedures to ensure transparency and compliance with the rule of law.

ECOWAS weighs in on Nigeria-Niger feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had come out in support of the Nigerian government, dismissing allegations made by the Niger Republic junta of a military alliance between Nigeria and France.

The body expressed deep concern over the allegations, describing them as unfounded and lacking evidence. According to ECOWAS, Nigeria had consistently supported peace and security in the region, leading the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to success in combating terrorism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng