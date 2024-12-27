Two male pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run incident near Kara Bus Stop on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Boxing Day

On Boxing Day, two male pedestrians were tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident near Kara Bus Stop on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m., and the victims were reportedly attempting to cross the expressway without proper caution when they were struck by unidentified vehicles.

The State Police Command confirmed that the victims were rushed to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, stated that the accident took place on the Isheri-Olofin corridor, and the fleeing vehicles rammed into the victims before speeding off.

The bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy, with ongoing efforts to identify the victims and apprehend the drivers.

Additionally, on the same day at around 4:14 p.m., another accident occurred along the Sapaade stretch of the expressway involving a Toyota Hiace bus, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and injuries to 16 others.

Hit and run accident in NIgeria

Hit-and-run accidents are unfortunately not uncommon in Nigeria, often resulting in tragic fatalities and injuries.

These incidents typically occur on busy highways and expressways, where pedestrians attempt to cross without proper caution, and vehicles fail to stop after striking them.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and local authorities frequently emphasize the importance of road safety measures and caution for both drivers and pedestrians to prevent such tragedies.

