A tragic accident during a Christmas procession in Gombe injured many participants when an unidentified driver rammed into the crowd near the Women’s Centre on the Gombe-Bauchi expressway

Gombe State Police clarified that the incident was an accident involving an overloaded vehicle, not a deliberate attack

Injured individuals were promptly taken to the State Specialist Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospital for treatment

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed that a tragic accident occurred during a Christmas procession on Wednesday, when an unidentified driver rammed into participants, injuring many near the Women’s Centre, opposite Orji Estate, along the Gombe-Bauchi expressway.

The procession, an annual tradition where the Christian community pays homage to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar, and Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, was disrupted when the vehicle struck the crowd.

Unidentified Driver Rams Into Christmas Procession, Police Confirm Accident with Location

Source: Original

Participants from Tumfure were en route to the Emir’s ground when the incident occurred.

Gombe State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, clarified the situation, dismissing reports of the tragic incident being a massacre.

“I think what happened was an accident. The Sharon vehicle involved was overloaded with grains. On the rooftop, it had bags of grains. To say it’s a massacre means it was a deliberate attempt,” Abdullahi stated.

While declining to specify casualties, Abdullahi assured that those injured had been taken to the State Specialist Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“Nobody has died so far. My colleagues are stationed there to ensure peace is restored and there is no looting. I don’t know the exact number of injured persons, but some have been admitted to the Specialist Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe to ensure they get the best medical attention,” he added.

Eyewitnesses recounted the chaotic scene, with some claiming fatalities. Grace David, one of the parishioners, shared the harrowing experience.

“As we were coming, we heard that a driver ran into our procession. He killed and injured some people. We also heard that he was stoned to death immediately, and those who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital,” David said.

Danladi Jason, another participant, narrated the procession’s route and the abrupt incident.

“We started the journey from Tumfure to the Gombe Emir’s palace, only for the man to hit our members and injure many of us,” he said.

Gunmen on Rampage, Kill 15 in Plateau

Legit.ng reported that armed gunmen have reportedly killed 15 in a fresh attack at the Gidan Ado community of Ganawuri in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Locals confirmed to the press that several others were injured and are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Recall that in 2023, gunmen disturbed the Christmas celebration in communities in the Mangu, Barkin Ladi, and Bokkos LGAs of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng