In a heartwarming display of interfaith unity, hundreds of Muslims joined Christians in Kaduna for a Christmas church service, promoting peace and religious tolerance

Pastor Yohanna Buru praised the large turnout, which included Muslim Imams and youths from seven Northern States, as a testament to their commitment to peaceful coexistence

Despite ongoing challenges, the gathering highlighted the shared spiritual foundations of both faiths and the desire for stronger relationships and understanding

Hundreds of Muslims joined their Christian neighbors in Kaduna on Wednesday for a Christmas church service celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The event, aimed at promoting peace, love, and religious tolerance, saw participation from Muslim Imams and youths from seven Northern States.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Sabon Tasha, expressed his satisfaction with the large turnout.

Despite challenges such as insecurity, economic hardship, and high transportation costs, hundreds of Muslims, including women and children, attended the church service.

“This is the 12th consecutive year that our church has hosted Muslims from various states to celebrate Christmas with us,” Buru said, noting the impressive turnout from states like Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Abuja, and Niger.

Sheikh Salihu Abdullahi Mai-barota praised the large attendance of Muslim youths and Imams, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence and mutual support between Muslims and Christians.

Sheikh Ahmed Rufai, an attendee, highlighted the interfaith gathering's role in fostering unity. The Kaduna State Peace Commission reported unprecedented peace in the region for 2024, with no religious or communal violence.

A Kaduna Peace Ambassador, Nuhu Jumare, was honored by the church for his efforts in promoting peace and unity.

