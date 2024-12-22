Stampede: Peter Obi Breaks Silence Over Arrest of Ooni’s Ex-Wife, Offers Solution
In a heartfelt statement on Sunday via X, Peter Obi extended his condolences to the families, communities, and states affected by the loss of lives during the distribution of relief materials.
The statement highlights the severe hunger and poverty plaguing the nation, which led to these tragic incidents.
“While still in mourning mood over the precious lives lost due to tragic incidents stemming from the distribution of palliatives, I am deeply pained that such occurrences are a reflection of the severe hunger and poverty currently ravaging our nation. My heartfelt condolences go to the affected families, communities, and states,” Obi expressed.
Obi addressed the recent arrest of organizers of a palliative distribution program in Oyo State, led by the former wife of the Ooni of Ife.
He appealed to the government to reconsider the action, emphasizing that acts of goodwill should not be criminalized.
“This particular initiative was intended to alleviate suffering and bring relief to the people,” he noted.
Obi called for accountability to start with leaders and policymakers whose actions—or inactions—have caused widespread hardship.
“It is the systemic failure of governance, not the efforts of well-meaning individuals, that should be scrutinized,” he stated.
The former governor urged the nation to retrace its steps and focus on policies that improve the lives of citizens.
“As a nation, we must collectively retrace our steps and prioritize policies and actions that uplift the lives of our people. Let us redirect our focus toward creating a system where no citizen is left desperate for necessities. In doing so, we can begin to rebuild trust and ensure that tragedies like these are not repeated,” Obi concluded.
