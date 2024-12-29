Atiku's aide, Daramola Olarewaju, slammed Nigerians queuing for rice at Tinubu's Lagos residence, calling it a "local government level" response

Olarewaju stressed that effective governance requires impactful policies, not handouts, to address systemic poverty

Olarewaju urged Nigerians to demand higher governance standards and reject the normalization of inadequate leadership

Daramola Olarewaju, an aide to former vice president Abubakar Atiku, has reacted to the sight of Nigerians queuing in front of President Bola Tinubu’s Lagos residence to collect small bags of rice.

Legit.ng reports that during the Christmas period, a viral clip showed how Nigerians in their numbers queued outside Ahmed Tinubu’s residence in Lagos to collect small bags of rice.

Atiku's aide slams President over Christmas palliative distribution Photo credit: @DemolaRewaju/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a chat with Legit.ng, Olarewaju highlighted the incident as emblematic of poor governance and a failure to address systemic poverty.

Olarewaju lambasted the event in a strongly-worded statement, saying:

“A whole President of Nigeria went on TV boasting about boosting national food production with 2,000 tractors — state government level mentality".

He criticized the distribution as a “local government level” approach, stating,

“Presidents make impact by policy, not by piecemeal interventions in a country as large as Nigeria with 774 LGAs.”

Tinubu told to take governance seriously

Olarewaju questioned how Tinubu could take pride in citizens queuing for handouts, saying:

“How can any President be happy that citizens are queuing up in front of their house to collect Christmas food, a few days after hunger stampedes killed people across the country? It is shameful and not even befitting of an LGA Chairman, talk less of the President of Nigeria."

Olarewaju calls for higher standards

He urged Nigerians to demand better from their leaders.

“These things must never be normalized, please. The standard of governance should be much higher, and we should stop making jokes about it or finding it funny,” he said.

Okupe under fire for defending Tinubu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for demonstrating brilliance, composure, and a good grasp of national issues during his maiden media chat on Wednesday, December 25.

Okupe, on Wednesday in Lagos, commended Tinubu for his remarks on some topical issues.

Reacting to this development, Nigerians blasted Okupe for drumming support for the President.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng