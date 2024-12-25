Nigerian governors have extended heartfelt Christmas messages to citizens, emphasizing love, compassion, and unity

As the festive season unfolds, several Nigerian governors have extended their heartfelt Christmas greetings to citizens, emphasizing themes of love, compassion, and unity.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State highlighted the joy, peace, and hope that Christmas brings.

Nigerian Governors Share Heartfelt Christmas Messages: Emphasizing Love, Compassion, and Unity

He urged Lagosians to reflect on the values of love, compassion, and generosity, and to embody the true spirit of Christmas in their actions and interactions.

"Together, let’s work towards building a Lagos where harmony and progress flourish. May this season bless every home. Merry Christmas Lagos!" he said.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State felicitated with Christians in Osun State and beyond, urging them to follow Jesus Christ's example of compassion and tolerance.

He described the birth of Jesus Christ as a defining moment for mankind and a reminder of the power of love.

Governor Adeleke also highlighted his administration’s efforts to ease the pressure of hard times on the people of the state, including the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers and pensioners.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State extended his warm wishes, emphasizing the importance of praying for the state and nation. He also expressed condolences to those mourning the loss of their loved ones, praying for God's comfort.

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State wished citizens joy, peace, and love, hoping that the season would inspire unity and hope for a brighter future.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State sent warm wishes to all residents, expressing hopes for joy, unity, and a prosperous New Year. He encouraged everyone to celebrate with love and optimism.

