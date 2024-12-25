Operatives of the Plateau state police command have reportedly arrested two suspects over the death of a 10-year-old boy, Tasi’u Abdullahi

The kidnapper killed the boy after collecting N150,000 ransom from the deceased's parents in Plateau state

The deceased’s uncle, Aliyu Muhammad, said Abdullahi’s lifeless body was discovered in a sack near the family’s house

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Jos, Plateau state - Kidnappers have killed a 10-year-old boy, Tasi’u Abdullahi, after collecting N150,000 as part of the ransom from his parents in Plateau state.

The tragic incident occurred at the Rikkos community in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The boy's lifeless body was discovered in a sack near his family’s house. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The police operatives have reportedly arrested two suspects in connection with the unfortunate incident.

The deceased’s uncle, Aliyu Muhammad, said Abdullahi’s lifeless body was however discovered in a sack near his family’s house on Friday, December 20.

As reported by the Punch, Muhammad said the boy was kidnapped in front of his family house on Monday, December 16.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, December 24, he said the boy was abducted after he was lured by unknown individuals.

He explained that the family were contacted five days later and demanded to pay a sum of N50,000 for the boy’s feeding and a ransom of N1m.

Muhammad said the kidnappers eventually agreed to collect N300,000 after rounds of negotiations out of which they were paid N150,000.

“After paying N150,000 through a bank transfer, as instructed by the abductors, we were shocked to receive a call from a woman the following day, informing us that our child had been killed and abandoned near our house.

“Upon examining the body of the deceased, we observed that our son had been strangled, with blood coming out of his nose and mouth.”

Kidnappers Kill hotel owner, guest after N25m ransom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kidnappers kill hotel owner, manager, and guest in Gauraka, Niger State, even after receiving a N25 million ransom.

Two community vigilantes delivering the ransom were also shot dead by the bandits in the Dogon-Daji Forest.

Gauraka has faced five kidnapping incidents in the last four months, with residents lamenting the ongoing attacks.

