The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, has indefinitely postponed the inauguration of the Sharia court, which was initially scheduled for January 11, 2025

The decision was announced in a statement by Imam Daud Igi Ogun, citing concerns from the community

The postponement follows disapproval from netizens who argued that the South West region, predominantly populated by Yoruba people, is not like the northern regions where Muslims are more dominant

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, has indefinitely postponed the inauguration of the Sharia court, which was initially scheduled for January 11, 2025.

This announcement was made in a statement signed by the Khadimul Muslimeen of Oyo Kingdom, Imam Daud Igi Ogun, on Tuesday.

Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria Postpones Sharia Court Inauguration in Oyo State

Source: Getty Images

Oyo State Sharia court inauguration

The statement read, “On behalf of the Oyo Muslim indigenes, this is to inform the general public that the inauguration ceremony of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo branch) previously scheduled for January 11th, 2025, at the Muslim Community Islamic Center, Oba Adeyemi High School Road, Mobolaje Area, Agbongangan, Oyo, has been suspended until further notice. Islam portrays peace!”

Earlier reports indicated that a flier had gone viral on Tuesday, inviting guests from across the country to the Sharia court’s inauguration ceremony.

The flier listed notable figures such as the Bashorun of Oyo land, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Olayinka 1, as the Royal father of the day; Mufairu of Oyo land, Alhaji Abdullateef Eleyele, as the Spiritual father of the day; and Aare Musulumi of Oyo land, Alhaji Tajudeen Kamorise, as the chief host.

The postponement comes amid disapproval from netizens, with many arguing that the South West, predominantly populated by Yoruba people, is not akin to the northern regions where Muslims are more dominant.

Yoruba Youths Reject Plans to Introduce Sharia Law

Legit.ng reported that a group, Yoruba Nation Youths said it will resist any move to impose or introduce Sharia law or courts in Yorubaland.

The leader (Diaspora) and Homebase Leader, Messrs Ayodele Ologunloluwa and Oyegunle Omotoyole, said the Yoruba culture and traditions are distinct.

The group said it will not allow external influence as Sharia law is incompatible with the values, culture, and way of life of the Yoruba people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng