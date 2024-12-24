Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer and author has spoken up after he was released from the Ado-Ekiti correctional centre

Farotimi said he knows that it is never going to be an easy journey fighting evil and monsters in Nigeria

He said God told him that the truth is enough and it is the only weapon with which he can slay the monster

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - A human rights advocate, Dele Farotimi, said he had never had any course to lie against anyone in his life after regaining his freedom at the correctional centre in Ekiti State.

Legit.ng recalls that Farotimi was released after meeting his bail conditions on Tuesday morning, December 24.

Omoyele Sowore confirmed the news of his release on Tuesday in a terse statement shared on his social media page.

Farotimi was imprisoned after being accused of defaming Afe Babalola, a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the founder of Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti.

Farotmi said that whatever he had said about someone or an institution was true.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while addressing media personnel after his release in Adeo-Ekiti.

“It is not ever an easy journey when you are fighting evil, but some years back, before I started this work, God told me that the truth is enough. It is the only weapon with which you can slay the monster called Nigeria, which is the truth. In my war against the evil empire that we all lived in, I have never lied against anyone. If I don’t know, I will say I don’t know,”

Afe Babalola’s lawyers give conditions for Farotimi’s release

Legit.ng earlier reported that the lawyers to Afe Babalola said Farotimi will regain his freedom if he can meet one major condition Babalola’s lawyers said Farotimi would be released when he proves his allegations in his book against their client.

The lawyers argued that the law allows free speech, but not one that is calculated to injure the good reputation of another.

