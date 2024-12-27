Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ibadan, Oyo state - Queen Naomi Silekunola, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat, and Abdullahi Babatunde have been charged with four charges over the death of 35 children in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan accused the suspects of conspiring to commit a felony and failing to provide adequate security and medical facilities for the event.

This is according to a copy of the charges obtained by Premium Times.

Conspiracy to commit a felony

The defendants were alleged to have conspired to commit a felony leading to acceleration of death, contrary to Section 324 of the Criminal Code.

Culpable Homicide

The court alleged that the suspects caused the deaths of Musiliu Sofia and thirty-four others.

This offence is contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code. Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo state, 2000

Negligent acts causing harm

The defendants are also charged with conspiring to commit negligent acts causing harm, contrary to Section 517 of the Criminal Code. Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo state, 2000.

Failure to ensure safety

The defendants were alleged to have unlawfully omitted the provision of adequate security, medical facilities, and a conducive atmosphere before inviting attendees to the venue, resulting in the stampede. Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo state, 2000.

