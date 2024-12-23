The FG-sponsored discounted road trips, earlier billed to start on December 20, may now commence on Tuesday, December 24

The 50% discounted trips will run from Lagos state, and Abuja to cities in different states in the country

The 100% discounted train transportation has since started on December 20, as earlier announced

The 50% subsidized interstate road trips promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may begin on Christmas Eve.

The discounted trips were earlier scheduled to begin on December 20, 2024, as part of the government’s plans to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians this Yuletide.

The PUNCH reported that the MOUs had been signed with the stakeholders, but actual execution has been delayed.

Oyetomi said passengers travelling from Lagos state and Abuja to different states across the country would enjoy the 50% discount. Photo credit: Nurphoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Free train rides, 50% discount on road trips

Last week, the Federal Government announced 100% free train rides, and 50% discounted road fares for interstate trips during the Yuletide. However, only the train rides began on December 20, as scheduled.

The director of press and public relations at the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Olujimi Oyetomi, stated that the MOU was signed by stakeholders such as the Association of Luxurious Bus Owners of Nigeria, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, and the National Union of Road Transport Workers, among others.

Oyetomi said passengers travelling from Oshodi in Lagos state and Abuja to different states across the country would enjoy the 50% discount.

Stakeholders such as Enahoro Ekhae, the CEO of God is Good Motors (GIGM), confirmed that the MOU had been signed.

It was gathered that the implementation delay was due to some documentation issues and funding challenges, which are projected to be resolved before the end of Monday, December 23.

The train rides were able to commence as scheduled because the trains are owned and run by the Federal government through the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

Thus, the government will work with the transport unions, providing 50% of the fare for each route and setting out monitoring instruments to ensure that they give an account at the end of the period.

Recall that last year, the federal government also declared free train rides during the Christmas and New Year celebration period, eventually extending it to January 7, 2024.

Economist advises Tinubu on free transportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that renowned economist Bismarck Rewane has called on the government to include road transportation in the initiative to reach more Nigerians.

The initiative aims to ease Nigerians' transportation burdens by offering free train rides across different states and 50% discounted rates for interstate road trips.

Both were scheduled to commence on December 20, 2024, and last through to January 4, 2025, but only the train rides started on the 20th as scheduled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng