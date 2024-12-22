BREAKING: Atiku’s Former Aide Shima Ayati is Dead, Details Emerge

Hon. Shima Ayati, former aide to Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has passed away in Makurdi, Benue State

Ayati, a grassroots politician and author, served two terms under Atiku during the Obasanjo administration and later led humanitarian efforts for displaced Tiv people

A native of Ukum LGA in Benue State, Ayati retired from politics to focus on business and is remembered for his dedication to public service

Hon. Shima Ayati, a former Special Assistant to the President in the Office of Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has passed away in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, after a brief illness.

Ayati, a grassroots politician and author, worked closely with Atiku Abubakar during the Obasanjo administration, serving two terms before his abrupt removal amid a fallout between President Olusegun Obasanjo and the then-Vice President.

Beyond his tenure with Atiku, Ayati contributed significantly to humanitarian efforts.

As Chairman of the Zakibiam Relief Committee under former Benue State Governor George Akume, he oversaw the distribution of essential supplies to thousands of displaced Tiv people in 2003.

Family confirms his passing

Ahangba Ayati, a family member, confirmed the news on Saturday, December 21, saying:

"Hon. Ayati was an easygoing man who retired from politics to focus on his businesses and lived a quiet life. His death is a great loss," he said.

The family has indicated that burial arrangements will be announced soon.

The late Hon. Shima Ayati was a native of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State, remembered for his dedication to public service and his community.

