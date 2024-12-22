The Nigeria Police Force, led by IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has launched an investigation into the custodial death of fraud suspect Jimoh Abdulqaudri

The IGP visited the deceased's family in Ilorin, offering condolences and assuring a thorough and impartial inquiry

The Police reiterated their commitment to professionalism, urging calm and promising justice while addressing unprofessional conduct within the force

The Nigeria Police Force, led by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has launched a high-level investigation into the death of Jimoh Abdulqaudri.

IGP visits bereaved family

In a show of solidarity and accountability, the IGP visited Ilorin on Sunday, December 22, where he met with the family of the deceased.

This was disclosed in a statement shared via X on Sunday, December 22.

Alhaji Sadiq Atiku Fulani, the Balogun Fulani of Ilorin, represented the family during the meeting.

"I express my deepest condolences to the family of Jimoh Abdulqaudri. This incident is deeply regrettable, and we will ensure a thorough and impartial investigation to uncover the truth," the IGP stated.

FCID to lead investigation

The IGP directed the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) to take over the case, pledging that the inquiry would be handled with diligence and transparency, Leadership reported.

"We are committed to upholding professionalism and human rights in all our operations. Unprofessional conduct will not be tolerated," Egbetokun emphasized.

Police call for calm, patience

The IGP urged all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the law to take its course, assuring the public that justice would prevail.

Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi reaffirmed the Police’s dedication to accountability and respect for human dignity, stating,

"The Nigeria Police Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice is served."

