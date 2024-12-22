Jimoh Abdulquadri, a middle-aged man, died in police custody on December 20 in Ilorin, Kwara State

Abdulquadri was detained after a complaint was filed against him at a local police station, leading to his questioning at the Ilorin Police Division

The Kwara State Police Command has launched an investigation into his death, assuring the public that a thorough inquiry will be conducted

A middle-aged man, Jimoh Abdulquadri, has tragically died in police custody on Friday, December 20, at the Ilorin Police Division in Kwara State.

Abdulquadri was reportedly detained following allegations of fraud, after a complainant accused him of duping them of 220,000 Naira.

Details of the incident

According to sources, Abdulquadri was arrested after the complaint was lodged against him at a police station in Ilorin, The Cable reported.

He was subsequently held at the police division's headquarters for questioning.

Police launch investigation into death of suspect

In response to the death, the Kwara State Police Command has initiated a discreet investigation to determine the cause of death, as reported by Leadership.

Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the spokesperson for the command, confirmed the incident and assured that a thorough inquiry would be conducted.

Ejire-Adeyemi revealed the development in a statement on Sunday, December 22.

“The Kwara State Police Command is aware of an unfortunate incident that led to the tragic loss of one Mr. Jimoh Abdulquadri.

“The deceased was invited on an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretense to the sum of 220,000 Naira. Discreet investigations into this incident have commenced to ascertain the cause.

"Further developments on the outcome will be communicated as it progresses as no stone will be left unturned," he said.

The circumstances surrounding Abdulquadri’s death have raised concerns and tension within the community, with many calling for transparency in the investigation.

Local residents are eagerly awaiting updates on the progress of the inquiry.

