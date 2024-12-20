Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bell, has been released from Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja after meeting the bail conditions

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, FCT Command, Adamu Duza, said Bello was released on Friday evening, December 20.

Bello was released on Friday evening, December 20 Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

According to The Punch, Duza said:

“Yahaya Bello has been released after meeting the bail conditions. He was released this evening (Friday).”

“The Controller of NCoS FCT, Ajibogun Olatubosun, was on the ground to ensure his smooth release and that all protocols were observed.”

