BREAKING: Court Takes Major Decision on Yahaya Bello's Alleged N110 Billion Fraud Case
FCT, Abuja - A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama has granted bail to Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, in the sum of N500 million.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Bello faces charges of alleged criminal breach of trust amounting to N110,446,470,089, a violation of sections 96 and 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap.89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.
Ruling on the bail application on Thursday, December 19, Justice Maryann Anenih outlined the conditions of bail. Bello must provide three sureties, each with properties worth N500 million, situated in prime areas of the FCT, including Guzape, Wuse 2, Apo, Asokoro, and Jabi.
“The sureties must be responsible citizens of Nigeria and provide identification documents, including passport photographs and National Identification Numbers (NIN),” Justice Anenih stated in the ruling.
Legit.ng reports that this ruling follows a previous N500 million bail granted to Bello by the Federal High Court in Abuja just a week ago, in connection with a separate N80 billion money laundering case involving 19 charges.
The case is expected to continue, with further developments anticipated in the coming weeks, The Cable reported.
More updates to follow…
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944