FCT, Abuja - A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama has granted bail to Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, in the sum of N500 million.

Bello faces charges of alleged criminal breach of trust amounting to N110,446,470,089, a violation of sections 96 and 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap.89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

Ruling on the bail application on Thursday, December 19, Justice Maryann Anenih outlined the conditions of bail. Bello must provide three sureties, each with properties worth N500 million, situated in prime areas of the FCT, including Guzape, Wuse 2, Apo, Asokoro, and Jabi.

“The sureties must be responsible citizens of Nigeria and provide identification documents, including passport photographs and National Identification Numbers (NIN),” Justice Anenih stated in the ruling.

Legit.ng reports that this ruling follows a previous N500 million bail granted to Bello by the Federal in Abuja just a week ago, in connection with a separate N80 billion money laundering case involving 19 charges.

The case is expected to continue, with further developments anticipated in the coming weeks, The Cable reported.

