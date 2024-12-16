Global site navigation

Did Kogi Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello Threaten President Bola Tinubu? Aide Finally Clears Air
Nigeria

Did Kogi Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello Threaten President Bola Tinubu? Aide Finally Clears Air

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • Yahaya Bello denied allegations of threatening President Tinubu, calling the report "mischievous" and "senseless"
  • Bello’s media office warned of potential legal action against those spreading false claims, stating the report was part of a plot to damage his relationship with Tinubu
  • The former governor reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu and the APC, reminding Nigerians that his ongoing EFCC trial has not started and should not influence his statements

Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, has strongly denied claims that he threatened President Bola Tinubu, as reported by an online medium.

Speaking through his media office, Bello refuted the allegations, calling them “mischievous” and “senseless.”

Yahaya Bello denies threatening Tinubu
Former Kogi governor clears air on claims that he threatened Tinubu Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello/@officialABAT
Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Monday, December 16, Bello’s Media Office, led by Director Ohiare Michael, dismissed the report published by a website known as Daily Excessive.

The article claimed that Bello threatened to expose how Tinubu became president, The Cable reported.

The statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to a not only mischievous but senseless report published by a mushroom blog called Daily Excessive, which attributed fake quotes against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to our principal, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.”

Bello’s camp further criticized the publication, calling it a “sick mind’s” attempt to fuel division.

The statement emphasized that the report was part of a larger plot by some politicians to damage the relationship between Bello and President Tinubu.

Yahaya Bello threatens legal action

Bello’s media office made it clear that the former governor would not hesitate to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading such falsehoods.

“Ordinarily, we would not have even bothered to give this any attention, because no informed Nigerian would take such a ridiculous story seriously,” the statement continued.

Bello reiterates continued support for Tinubu

The statement also reaffirmed Bello’s continued support for President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Punch reported.

“The Media Office of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, hereby states that the report in circulation is misleading, and we understand the plight of these mischief makers,” it concluded.

Bello also reminded Nigerians that his ongoing trial at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not yet started, and his actions and statements should be judged within the context of the law.

Dino Melaye rejoices over Bello's detention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, who has been a political arch-rival to Bello since 2016, following a fallout shortly after Bello became governor of Kogi State, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision to detain Bello.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Melaye claimed he had predicted Bello’s legal downfall six years ago.

Source: Legit.ng

