Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has reacted to the sentencing of a man to death for stealing fowl and eggs in Osun state

Obi alleged that the Nigerian judiciary system rewards impunity while punishing people's integrity

According to Obi, those who embezzled billions of public funds are celebrated, even when caught and taken to court

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has commended Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, for taking steps to grant pardon to Segun Olowoore, who was sentenced to death for stealing fowl and eggs.

Obi lamented that Olowookere had already spent 14 years in prison for stealing fowl, stating that the sentence alone far exceeded the demands of justice.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Friday, December 20.

The former Anambra state governor described Olowookere’s case as the harsh inequalities of the Nigerian legal system.

Obi said those who embezzled billions of public funds are celebrated, even when caught and taken to court.

“This case underscores the harsh inequalities of the Nigerian legal system. If you dare to speak freely, you are treated as a criminal and silenced. If you embezzle billions of public funds, you are celebrated, even when caught and taken to court.”

He further stated that the Nigerian judiciary system rewards impunity while punishing the integrity of the people.

“It is a system that rewards impunity while punishing integrity—a stark indictment of our need for urgent judicial reform and genuine accountability in governance.”

How man was sentenced to death for stealing fowl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a medical doctor, Dr Femi Olaleye, shared details of how Olowookere, who is now 31-year-old spent 14 years in prison.

The court sentenced Olowookere to death by hanging as a 17-year-old for allegedly stealing fowl in Osun state in 2010.

Olaye said he first met with Olowookere at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos state.

