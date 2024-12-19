The report of DSS inviting the statistician general, Adeniran Adeyemi, for questioning has been debunked by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Some media reports had claimed that the secret police invited Adeyemi over a report of ransom payments by Nigerians in 2024

However, less than 24 hours after its release, the NBS website was hacked, with the landing page displaying "Page hacked" on a white background

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has come out to deny claims that Adeniran Adeyemi, the statistician-general of the federation, was invited for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This development comes on the heels of the release of a contentious report on ransom payments in Nigeria. According to the report, Nigerians paid a staggering N2.23 trillion as ransom in just one year, between May 2023 and April 2024.

NBS denied claim that statistician general was arrested by the DSS Photo Credit: @ImagineStatsNG

Source: Facebook

The report, which was published on December 17, sparked widespread reactions, both nationally and internationally. However, less than 24 hours after its release, the NBS website was hacked, with the landing page displaying "Page hacked" on a white background. Despite this, the NBS has maintained that the report's findings are accurate and reliable.

Reports claim DSS invited statistician general

According to The Cable, media reports had claimed that the DSS summoned Adeyemi for interrogation regarding the methodology and data used in the report. However, Ichedi Sunday, head of communications at the NBS, has categorically denied these claims. According to Sunday, the DSS never called the statistician-general for questioning.

Sunday's denial was emphatic, stating that he was with Adeyemi until late the previous night when the news broke out, and there was no call from the DSS. He also spoke with Adeyemi the following day, confirming that the reports were indeed false.

The NBS has urged the public to disregard the false reports, and it remains unclear why the misinformation was published in the first place. Despite the controversy surrounding the report, the NBS stands by its findings, highlighting the alarming levels of ransom payments in Nigeria.

DSS arrests man protesting against NNPC in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that the DSS has reportedly arrested a man identified as Kennedy Tabuko for allegedly attempting to incite the public against the NNPC policies.

A source in the secret police disclosed that Tabuko was invited for questioning to understand the motive of his actions.

On Thursday, November 21, Tabuko and others stormed the national assembly to demand transparency in the ongoing probe of the alleged importation of adulterated fuel into the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng