Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has vowed that the demolition of shanties in Abuja would not stop, irrespective of blackmail by the opposition

Wike, who addressed the occupants of the shanties, lamented their failure to depart the place after 22 demolition

The minister then asked Abba Gara, the spokesperson of the shanties, to select five people to negotiate with the government

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has made it clear that the demolition of shanties in the area will continue despite ongoing protests. Wike emphasized that his administration's efforts to maintain order and cleanliness in the FCT will not be deterred by opposition.

According to the minister, the decision to demolish shanties is part of a broader initiative to restore the FCT's original master plan and ensure compliance with environmental regulations, stating that his administration aims to create a more organized and livable environment for residents.

Wike vows to continue demolishing shanties in Abuja irrespective of protests Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Critics argue that the demolitions will displace vulnerable communities and exacerbate the city's housing challenges. Protesters have expressed concerns about the lack of alternative housing options and the potential hardship faced by those affected.

Wike expresses firm stance on shanties' demolition

Wike says his stance remains firm, however, citing the need to prioritize the city's overall development and aesthetic appeal. The minister's resolve suggests that the demolitions will proceed, potentially leading to further tensions between authorities and affected communities.

During inspections on Sunday, November 10, the minister vowed that the demolition would not stop, adding that the growing shanties threatened security in the Nigerian capital.

He lamented that the areas have been demolished more than 22 times, but the people have refused to vacate them. He then asked the occupants' spokesperson, Abba Gara, to select five meetings to have a crucial meeting with the government.

See the video of Wike's visit here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng