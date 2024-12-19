Global site navigation

Local editions

Tinubu Told to Delist 25 Ministries, MDAs From 2025 Budget, Reason, Full List Emerge
Nigeria

Tinubu Told to Delist 25 Ministries, MDAs From 2025 Budget, Reason, Full List Emerge

by  Bada Yusuf 2 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu has been told to delist the Ministry of Labour and 24 other MDAs from the 2025 appropriation bill
  • The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) made the proposal over the failure of the ministries and MDAs to appear before the committee and give accounts of their 2024 budgets
  • Recall that Tinubu was at the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, to present the 2025 budget to the joint section of the Senate and House of Representatives

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended delisting 25 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) from the 2025 budget. This came as President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 appropriation bills before the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18.

This decision was made because these MDAs repeatedly failed to account for previous budgetary allocations and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The PAC Chairman, Bamidele Salam, emphasized that the Financial Regulation empowers the National Assembly to exclude any MDA that fails to account for their previous appropriations.

Read also

“Anti-people, hopeless”: PDP rejects Tinubu’s N47.9trn 2025 budget, tells National Assembly what to do

The House of Representatives committee has asked President Bola Tinubu to delist some ministries and MDAs from the 2025 budget because they failed to account for the 2024 budgets
Reps committee call for delisting of some ministries, MDAs from 2024 budget Photo Credit: @LegendaryJoe
Source: Twitter

The affected MDAs include prominent institutions such as the National Examination Council (NECO), University of Ibadan (UI), Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria. Other notable MDAs on the list are the Nigeria Police Force, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, and the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

House of Reps and 2025 budget

The Punch reported that the PAC Chairman, Bamidele Salam, stated that the listed MDAs should be excluded from the 2025 budget until they appear before the committee to account for their previous appropriations. This move is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This development highlights the National Assembly's commitment to ensuring that public institutions are held accountable for their financial management. The affected MDAs will need to take immediate action to address the concerns raised by the PAC and demonstrate their commitment to transparency and accountability.

Read also

Breaking: National Assembly to extend 2024 budget cycle, details emerge

Their recommendation is expected to be forwarded to the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office, for implementation. The delisting of the affected MDAs from the 2025 budget will likely have significant implications for their operations and funding in the coming year.

Tinubu makes several appointments in water ministry

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of key figures at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Tinubu's new appointments reconstructed the executive management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities.

The presidency, in a statement on Wednesday, December 18, released the full list of the new appointees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: