President Bola Tinubu has been told to delist the Ministry of Labour and 24 other MDAs from the 2025 appropriation bill

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) made the proposal over the failure of the ministries and MDAs to appear before the committee and give accounts of their 2024 budgets

Recall that Tinubu was at the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, to present the 2025 budget to the joint section of the Senate and House of Representatives

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended delisting 25 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) from the 2025 budget. This came as President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 appropriation bills before the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18.

This decision was made because these MDAs repeatedly failed to account for previous budgetary allocations and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The PAC Chairman, Bamidele Salam, emphasized that the Financial Regulation empowers the National Assembly to exclude any MDA that fails to account for their previous appropriations.

The affected MDAs include prominent institutions such as the National Examination Council (NECO), University of Ibadan (UI), Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria. Other notable MDAs on the list are the Nigeria Police Force, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, and the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The Punch reported that the PAC Chairman, Bamidele Salam, stated that the listed MDAs should be excluded from the 2025 budget until they appear before the committee to account for their previous appropriations. This move is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

This development highlights the National Assembly's commitment to ensuring that public institutions are held accountable for their financial management. The affected MDAs will need to take immediate action to address the concerns raised by the PAC and demonstrate their commitment to transparency and accountability.

Their recommendation is expected to be forwarded to the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office, for implementation. The delisting of the affected MDAs from the 2025 budget will likely have significant implications for their operations and funding in the coming year.

